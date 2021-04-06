

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca (AZN) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to create digital health solutions that address today's most urgent healthcare challenges.



This novel partnership is focused on creating and clinically validating patient-centric digital health solutions and establishing a new standard of care for chronic illness management outside of a clinical setting.



This collaboration is being led by the MGH Center for Innovation in Digital Healthcare (CIDH) and will utilize AstraZeneca's new AMAZE disease management platform in studies for heart failure and asthma management.



These first two studies will pilot AMAZE in a real-world setting with the goals of improving patient engagement, care-team communication and clinical outcomes while reducing healthcare costs.



Through remote monitoring, AMAZE identifies at-risk patients and delivers insights to the clinical care team at the point of care to improve the management of complex patient populations.



Following the successful conclusion of the heart failure and asthma studies, AstraZeneca and Massachusetts General Hospital plan to expand the use of AMAZE across multiple chronic disease areas.



