KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Congratulates Andretti United Extreme E On Winning Crazy Race Semifinal and Taking Second Place Overall at Inaugural Desert X Prix Event in Saudi Arabia

Inaugural Extreme E weekend victory goes to Nico Rosberg's X Racing team, with Michael Andretti's Andretti United Extreme E taking second place, and Lewis Hamilton's X44 finishing third

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, today congratulates the Andretti United Extreme E team for winning the Crazy Race semifinal and placing second overall in the inaugural Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia on April 3-4, 2021. The new all-electric motorsport format focused on sustainability, which started with time trials on Saturday and then continued to semifinal and final heats on Sunday, saw the respective teams owned by former F1 rivals Nico Rosberg, Michael Andretti, and Lewis Hamilton all place in the grand final.

The top three point scorers after Saturday's time trials qualified for the Semi-Final. The fourth, fifth and sixth place qualifiers progressed to the Crazy Race while the bottom three teams competed in the Shoot Out. First and second place teams from the Semi-Final and the winner of the Crazy Race, won by Andretti United Extreme E drivers Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings, progressed to the Desert X Prix Final.

Michael Andretti, Andretti United Extreme E co-owner commented, "What a fantastic result for our team and great way to kick off this exciting new race series. Extreme E is a huge challenge on so many levels and the driving conditions in the Saudi desert were certainly not for the faint-hearted. Well done to Catie and Timmy for looking after the car and bringing her home in second place. The excitement and buzz around Extreme E is growing all the time and we're excited to see what the rest of the season has in store for Andretti United."

"Congratulations to the Andretti team on winning the Crazy Race and taking second in the finals," said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group. "It was absolutely unreal how Catie powered the car to the finish line on only 3 wheels half-way through the race. No wonder both Catie and the Andretti team are both fan favorites. As the official thermal management and battery safety provider to Andretti United Extreme E we are thrilled to be part of the experience."

The next round of the championship will take place in Senegal on May 29-30, 2021.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

