PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Posts Record 44 Percent Gross Sales Increase in March

PowerBand exceeds 2020 gross sales in first quarter of 2021 as the DRIVRZ virtual marketplace captures greater market share

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") posted record gross sales in March 2021 of CDN $11.5 million, a 44 percent increase over gross sales in the previous month.

The Company - leading the transformation of automotive retail via their virtual marketplace is also happy to report year-to-date 2021 gross sales of CDN $26.3million. This means the Company has already exceeded the entire annual gross sales for 2020 of CDN $21.7million by CDN $4.6 million, or 21 per cent. (Non-IFRS measures)

First quarter reporting also shows a month-over-month average growth rate of 31%. Also, of note, the gross margin for the period remained consistent in the range of 60% to 65%.

"We have reported the best sales growth in our history in the first quarter of 2021," said CEO Kelly Jennings.

"It is apparent that more drivers and automotive dealers are learning about - and using - DRIVRZ, our virtual marketplace that allows you to buy, lease, sell, auction, finance and insure a vehicle from any location. We make automotive retail as easy as using Amazon and people appreciate that."

DRIVRZ is expected to reach millions more drivers and thousands of automotive dealers in the months ahead as PowerBand prepares to kick off a national promotion campaign on MotorTrend.com, the popular automotive brand that attracts 12 million visits a month. That campaign is scheduled to begin in April.

The Company also anticipates further growth from the DRIVRZ consumer-to-consumer virtual auction portal, branded DrivrzXchange, which was also launched in March in northwest Arkansas. That pilot will be expanded to regional and national markets in the months ahead. In addition, the DRIVRZ leasing and financing components are operating and will also be promoted through the MotorTrend campaign.

"We believe DRIVRZ will continue to accelerate our growth in the second quarter of 2021," said Jennings. "We want to thank our dedicated team and our shareholders for their support as we track toward profitability and making DRIVRZ the leader in internet driven automotive retail."

