MedLite ID, Inc.: MedLite ID Awarded Patient Safety Solutions Agreement with Premier

ST GEORGE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / MedLite ID has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Patient Safety Solutions with Premier. Effective May 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the MedLite ID patient safety device.

"As health systems search for solutions to reduce the risk of medication errors, they are looking for innovative ways to reduce the risks associated with administering multiple drugs to a single patient," comments Rodney Schutt, CEO of MedLite ID. "MedLite ID can help make it faster and easier to identify the safe administration route. We're incredibly pleased that Premier sees the value in MedLite ID, and we're looking forward to engaging their membership to enhance patient safety and staff efficiency."

MedLite ID, is a Utah-based manufacturer with the world's only patient safety solution that lights the emergency medication infusion line to prevent medication errors related to multiple infusions. MedLite ID goes on the "safe line" and by pushing any of the three devices, lights the infusion pathway from medication bag, to IV pump, to veinous access catheter- reducing the time it takes or eliminating the need for line-tracing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this is especially valuable as it can reduce the time of exposure to clinical staff caring for these critically ill patients.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT MEDLITE ID

MedLite ID is a medical device manufacturer partnered with University of Notre Dame and Dixie State University to develop a unique solution designed to light the primary medication infusion line (sometimes referred to as the safe push line) in a visually distinct and easily identifiable way to help prevent "infusion confusion", reduce the risk of medical errors, improve patient safety and dramatically enhance clinician productivity. For more information on MedLite ID, please visit www.medliteid.com.

Media Contact:

Terri Greulich

Director of Marketing

833.288.5489

SOURCE: MedLite ID

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638422/MedLite-ID-Awarded-Patient-Safety-Solutions-Agreement-with-Premier