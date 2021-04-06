Limitless Venture Group, Inc.: LVGI subsidiary, Rokin Vapes, Announces Record Breaking Quarterly Sales and increased yearly projections

Vape Cartridge Deal Pays Off; New "Stinger" Dab Straw a Major Hit

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI):

Las Vegas based-Rokin-a leader in vaping technology and accessories-announced the best quarterly revenues in company history. The boost came largely from an agreement with a well-known cannabis industry company to purchase over $450,000 in cartridges annually from Rokin. With this new agreement and other new products coming to market this year Rokin raised its projected annual revenues to over 3.5 Million Dollars.

"This relationship has benefited both parties," said Daryl Bauer, CEO, Rokin. "Our supplying cartridges to one of the major cannabis industry companies in the United States means big sales numbers for us. On their side, their customers get our high-quality cartridges filled with their top shelf product. We are all very pleased with the result."

Rokin also released the highly anticipated Stinger dab straw for use with concentrates. Employing a uniquely designed ceramic tip in combination with a removable water-filtration chamber, Stinger is the most convenient dab straw on the market.

The Stinger's easy-to-fill water chamber cools the vapor to a comfortable temperature and enhances the flavor of concentrates. Users can vape concentrates right from the container or use any silicone dab mat with ease. Rokins' powerful 1100 mAh battery heats up the ceramic tip in a matter of seconds and provides hours of dabbing without the need to recharge.

"We are completely sold out with our pre-sales of The Stinger, announced Daryl Bauer, CEO, Rokin "The market knows a great product. The Stinger is already sold out in pre-sale because its convenience is going to revolutionize concentrate use like nothing else."

Other Rokin products are also selling at a record pace. These include the Dial and ever-popular Mini Tank. These should ensure Rokin has its' best year ever.

"Congratulations to the Rokin team for outstanding record quarterly revenues and annual revenue projections of over 300% compared to their best year ever in 2019. I'm proud to be a part of the Rokin family. They are industry leaders with their innovative designs and technology" states Joseph Francella, CEO LVGI, "and further congratulations for making the cover of the March issue of B2B Wholesaler Magazine".

About Rokin

Founded in 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada Rokin provides its customers with the highest quality technology-driven vaping products available while delivering affordability and exceptional customer service. A family owned and operated business, Rokin rapidly engineers and modifies new and existing products to stay consistently on the cutting edge of vaping technology. Rokin's current product offerings include, The Stinger, The Dial, The Quick Draw, Rage, The Mini Tank and numerous vaping accessories. To learn more, please see www.rokinvapes.com.

About Limitless Venture Group

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.lvginc.com.

The Company currently has three primary subsidiaries: Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC, Rokin, Inc., and KetoSports, Inc.

