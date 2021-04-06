Regulatory News:

In La Défense, Gecina (Paris:GFC) has signed a lease for 2,500 sq.m in the Carré Michelet building, with 90% of its space now let. In Boulogne-Billancourt, Gecina has let more than 4,000 sq.m of Anthos, taking its project pipeline's pre-letting rate up to 43% for the projects scheduled for delivery in 2021 and 2022.

For Carré Michelet, the new lease, with a firm six-year period, will come into effect from September 1, 2021. The new tenant, a major industrial group specialized in decorative paint, will use this space for its headquarters.

Alongside the existing tenants MSD, Novo Nordisk, Wano PC and CGI, this new lease takes this asset's letting rate up to over 90%.

Delivered at the end of 2019 following an ambitious redevelopment operation, Carré Michelet, a non-high rise building, offers a total of 37,100 sq.m, with 1,400 sq.m of accessible outdoor spaces, including terraces, an interior garden area and balconies. It combines workspaces with a business center, a concierge office, various dining areas and a gym. A YouFirst Manager facilitates access to these various services each day for employees and their visitors.

The Anthos building will be welcoming a major French pharmaceutical group from July 1, 2021. This new lease covers a firm nine-year period.

Scheduled for delivery within a few weeks, the Anthos building will offer 9,400 sq.m of fully renovated space across nine floors, as well as 240 sq.m of accessible terraces and a wide range of dining spaces with natural light.

These two transactions were completed at rents consistent with the Group's expectations.

"These leases highlight tenants' appetite for quality buildings located in the Paris Region's most central sectors. Both of these buildings illustrate the ambition set out with YouFirst, the client-centric brand developed by Gecina, which aims to build strong, lasting relationships with all of its clients", confirms Valérie Britay, Deputy CEO in charge of the Office Division.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005886/en/

Contacts:

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr