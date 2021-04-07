A proven winner, Shivani Dallas brings her incredible business acumen and success to this red hot cannabis startup.

Fitchburg, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - The Hub Craft, LLC, a Massachusetts Cannabis company provisionally licensed for Cultivation and Manufacturing in Fitchburg and Clinton, with future cannabis retail operation in Holyoke announced today their appointment of Shivani Dallas as Chief Strategy Officer. Shivani brings her immense talents to the onboarding of key investors, celebrity licensing agreements, and overall company strategy.

As chief strategy officer, Shivani will have a key role in ensuring that the transformational goals are realized. This will involve working with, and across, all business units to ensure that specific plans, deliverables and measurable objectives are in place in order to drive progress and achieve desired results.

"Shivani Dallas represents our focus on diverse and proven exceptional talent for The Hub Craft, LLC. Her track record at scaling businesses and driving profitability is remarkable," says Chris Dyer, Interim President of The Hub Craft, LLC.





About Shivani Dallas

As a proven leader and motivator, Shivani utilizes her complex range of skills to make effective decisions for strategic collaborations and naturally implements synergy across the organization, all while focusing on growth and expansion. She is heavily committed to establishing long term relationships with the Massachusetts's cannabis community as well as designing and navigating the company towards tremendous success. Shivani's expertise in finance and number analysis drive the team in all investment decisions. Shivani will work alongside company leadership to identify and develop new business opportunities outside the traditional supply chain landscape, help drive the strategic planning process and oversee corporate strategy.

Shivani is a recognized pillar in Arizona's Real Estate community. She holds ownership interest in a real estate firm that generated over $1.2 Billion dollars in residential and investment portfolio sales in 2020 [Keller Williams Integrity First]. She was an intricate part of the executive team which developed and drove growth to the Brokerage. She has built, trained and led high performance real estate teams who have been consistently recognized among the nation's top 1% by The Wall Street Journal. Her passion for culture evolution elevated her personal real estate team's performance from $17M to $60+M in just a few short years [AZ Home Team / Gilbert, AZ]. Shivani is also an Owner/Partner in an Arizona mortgage finance company. What she embraces most is her passion for fierce philanthropy - Love All Serve All.

"Shivani is a strong leader and has an impressive track record of success in corporate strategy, business development, digital transformation and vision. She has led numerous teams to break through barriers and acquire more market share to be the top in her state. Shivani's outside-industry knowledge and her culture-defining strategies position her well for this new role. We are truly excited to have her on board," said Howard Tanyu Chairman and CEO, The Hub Craft, LLC.

About The Hub Craft, LLC

The Hub Craft, LLC is a minority-led business which holds CCC provisional licenses for Cultivation and Manufacturing of Cannabis products. Their facility is currently under construction in Fitchburg, MA. The Hub Craft, LLC will be one of the only licensed cultivators on the east coast producing products using living soil methodologies.

