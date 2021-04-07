DJ Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB announces plans for initial public offering

Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB announces plans for initial public offering 07-Apr-2021 / 06:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN. Regulatory Announcement: SYNLAB announces plans for initial public offering SYNLAB AG, the anticipated future ultimate parent company of SYNLAB Bondco PLC, today announced its intention to list its shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For additional information on the planned initial public offering, pursuant to which SYNLAB AG will become the ultimate parent company of SYNLAB Bondco PLC and the other entities constituting the SYNLAB group, see https://ag.synlab.com/. Disclaimer This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. It does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of shares of SYNLAB AG in the United States. This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy shares of SYNLAB AG. A public offer in Germany will be made solely on the basis of a securities prospectus which is yet to be published. An investment decision regarding shares of SYNLAB AG should only be made on the basis of such securities prospectus. The securities prospectus will be published promptly upon approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin)) and will be available free of charge on the website of SYNLAB AG (www.synlab.com) under the investor relations section. This announcement includes certain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes," "expects," "expected," "may," "will," "would," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "estimated," or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and Synlab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This notice is being provided in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: ITF TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 97385 EQS News ID: 1181543 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

