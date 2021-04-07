

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade deficit widened in January, amid a fall in exports and imports, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 371.223 million in January from EUR 233.518 million in the same month last year.



Exports declined 9.5 percent yearly in January and imports decreased 10.4 percent.



On a working day adjusted exports and imports fell by 2.4 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.



'Since Brexit, these include the United Kingdom, with which Austrian companies had to post an export decline of 29.2 percent,' Statistics Austria General Director Tobias Thomas, said.



