Gatling Exploration Inc.: Gatling Drills 114.3 m of 0.8 g/t Au from Surface; 3rd Zone Delivers Strong Continuity at Larder's Fernland Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce additional gold mineralization with continuity from surface. Results include 114.3 m of 0.8 g/t Au starting at just 3.7 m below surface in hole GTR-21-097. This drillhole is located in Zone 3 of Fernland, 650 m East of Zone 1 and 300 m East of Zone 2 where recent drilling intersected 170.0 m of 1.5 g/t Au and 101.3 m of 1.1 g/t Au within 30 meters of surface. These results confirm the presence of widespread, near surface mineralization over an increasing area at Fernland - one of three gold deposits along an unbroken 4.5 km mineralized trend at Gatling's Larder gold project.

Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling, commented, "Fernland continues to deliver robust drill results over long intersections thus far in the program, which is consistent with our company's objective to develop the untapped open pit potential at Larder. We expect to release follow-up results at Zones 2 and 3 in the coming weeks at Fernland before shifting focus to the Bear deposit later next month."

News Highlights

Expanded Near Surface Footprint Increases Potential for a "Starter Style" Gold Deposit. Zone 1 and 2 of the Fernland deposit have displayed impressive values of 101.3 m of 1.1 g/t Au and 170.0 m of 1.5 g/t Au, respectively. The latest results now confirm near surface gold at Zone 3 with 114.3 m of 0.8 g/t Au starting at just 3.7 m below surface. The presence of low-grade, widespread mineralization over a large area supports Gatling's analysis of Fernland's position in Larder's large mineralized system and the possibility of developing it as a starter style deposit.

Increased Continuity Between Deposits. Drillhole GTR-21-097 intersected 114.3 m of 0.8 g/t Au within the north volcanics, proving lithological continuity with the Cheminis deposit (Figure 2). Zone 3 of Fernland can now be classified as a transitional zone between the two deposits.

Fernland Remains the Most Under Explored of Larder's Three Gold Deposits. Drilling continues to prove that the gold system at Fernland is far more extensive than prior operators believed and includes an increasingly impressive near surface component. All three zones host multiple mineralized lenses within the upper 200 m from surface (Figure 1).

Upcoming Resource Estimate. With nearly 60,000 m of drilling to be included in Fernland's upcoming initial resource estimate (to be released in the second half of 2021) - the Company is highly encouraged by the continued success of the current drill program. Fernland highlights include: Zone 1 - 275 m strike length (Figure 3 and 4) Continuity drilling intersected 101.3 m of 1.1 g/t Au starting 26 m surface in drillhole GTR-20-088. Lens thickness testing intersected 35.0 m of 2.0 g/t Au starting 58 m from surface in drillhole GTR-19-024. Zone 2 - 275 m strike length (Figure 3 and 4) Continuity drilling intersected 170.0 m of 1.5 g/t Au starting 31 m from surface in drillhole GTR-20-089. Lens thickness testing intersected 20.2 m of 1.3 g/t Au starting at 15 m from surface. Zone 3 - 400 m strike length (Figure 3 and 4) Continuity drilling intersected 114.3 m of 0.8 g/t Au starting 3.7 m from surface in drillhole GTR-21-097. Lens thickness testing intersected 31.0 m of 1.1 g/t Au in the upper 100 m from surface.

With nearly 60,000 m of drilling to be included in Fernland's upcoming initial resource estimate (to be released in the second half of 2021) - the Company is highly encouraged by the continued success of the current drill program. Fernland highlights include:

Figure 1. Larder project long section showing the new gold mineralized zones identified from recent drill results and target areas for the 2021 drill campaign.

Figure 2. Geological plan map of the newly defined zones at the Fernland Deposit with multiple mineralized lenses at each zone and recent drill hole traces.

Figure 3. Level plan showing multiple gold zones and gold mineralization from surface down to 100 m below surface at the Fernland deposit.

Figure 4. Fernland long section showing the location of recent drill results, new mineralized zones, and gold contours connecting Fernland mineralization with Cheminis.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 ha project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder Gold project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at SGS lab in Cochrane, Ontario. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

