IKIN Inc.: IKIN Names Michael D'Arminio Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced that Michael D'Arminio has joined the company as chief marketing officer. D'Arminio brings extensive experience in conceptualizing, shaping, and executing marketing initiatives for global consumer giants. He will oversee corporate branding and messaging initiatives as well as the market launch of IKIN's RYZ branded holographic solutions for consumer and enterprise users.

"Michael has an extraordinary talent for creating visual and engaging brand campaigns that appeal to many audiences, and his experiences and insights are essential for IKIN to conduct successful product launches and expand the company's profile as our solutions begin to gain traction," said Joe Ward, IKIN's chief executive officer. "Michael's fresh perspective, and ability to create and implement tangible marketing programs, make him an ideal fit for our company. We are excited to have him on the IKIN team."

D'Arminio's success as an innovative brand and go to market leader has been attributed to his unique strength in leveraging emotional, scientific, and visual triggers to articulate relevant and impactful stories for customers. His efforts have resulted in double-digit growth in sales and profit at Unilever Cosmetics, L'Oréal, Cody, philosophy and Arbonne.

"From my first discussion with IKIN, it was clear that the company possesses astonishing and groundbreaking technology that can address a multitude of markets and use cases," said D'Arminio. "A big part of my effort will be educating the market-including potential integrators, sales channels and developers-that IKIN can spawn untold creative solutions for entertainment, communications, and health and wellness applications that can have a positive impact on nearly anyone."

IKIN is planning to launch RYZ holographic solutions throughout 2021. The launch will encompass a developer toolkit, enterprise software and hardware solutions, and the RYZ mobile solution.

