Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation and Artificial Intelligent Education Provider ROYBI Enter Into Distribution Agreement

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with ROYBI, an artificial intelligent ("AI") education company, based in San Jose, California.

Galaxy will be expanding the availability of the ROYBI artificial intelligent tutor to its existing and future school district clients in the K-12 education market. This market consists of approximately 130,000 public schools and numerous private, charter, and religious schools, as well. Galaxy will also be adding the offering into their Canadian and Australian distributorships for availability into their respective markets.

Started in 2019, ROYBI is a wonderful tutor, providing a sophisticated 1-on-1 private tutoring experience using artificial intelligence. Named by TIME Magazine as of the best inventions in the education category, ROYBI Robot introduces kids to technology, math, science, and language arts, and sparks creativity and communication skills.

The ROYBI platform features over 500 free lessons, age-appropriate content, 40 free stories and songs, 73 categories and is in English and Mandarin with plans to add more languages & programs. ROYBI is safe and trusted, using Amazon Web Services, it collects information anonymously to provide a better user experience, and is transparent throughout the process. ROYBI Robot has won numerous accolades and industry recognition for its innovation and carefully designed content.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We believe ROYBI will be well-received by our existing and prospective school district clients. This distribution agreement is just the first step in a potentially much deeper relationship, as we are in discussions about joint development on future products. We are extremely excited to work closely with the ROYBI team in providing AI solutions to the K-12 education market."

With this partnership, the companies are poised to become the leaders in providing the best-in-class technology available to children and schools across the globe. Our mission is to set children apart for future success by providing a personalized learning experience through AI and quality education. For additional information on ROYBI, please visit: https://roybirobot.com.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

