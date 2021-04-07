Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) (OTCQB: TWRFF) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a diamond drill has been mobilized to the Company's Nechako Gold property in south-central British Columbia to begin a 3000-metre, 18-hole drilling program, the largest undertaken by Tower on the property to date.

In three previous drilling programs in 2019-2020, seventeen (17) holes totaling 2268 metres were drilled near the head of one of the largest till-hosted "trains" of glacially dispersed gold mineralization known in Canada. Despite a thick, continuous cover of glacial deposits, these holes succeeded in discovering three zones of Eskay Creek-type Au-Ag-As-Zn-Pb mineralization up to 800 m apart in Hole 19-07, Holes 20-10 and 12 (Discovery Zone) and Hole 20-15. With each new drilling program, additional controls on the mineralization were revealed, increasing the effectiveness of the drilling to the extent that a larger and more aggressive campaign is now warranted.

The first ten holes of the drilling campaign have several objectives, including: (1) determining the significance and ultimate thickness of a 10 m section of Eskay-type sulphide-pebble conglomerate with a gold content of nearly 1 g/t that was intersected at the bottom of Hole 19-06; (2) verifying indications that the Au-Ag zones intersected in Holes 20-07 and 20-15 are cross-cutting, potentially bonanza-type zones rather than stratiform zones as originally targeted; and (3) systematically testing the Discovery Zone at 50-m intervals for 200 m southeast along strike from Holes 20-10 and 12. The targets and locations of the remaining 8 drill holes of the approximately 18-hole program will be guided by the results obtained from these 10 holes.

Joe Dhami, President and CEO of Tower, commented: "The success of our recent $2 million financing reflects the high quality of both our Nechako Au-Ag and Rabbit North Cu-Au properties. Having systematically learned the mineralizing controls at Nechako from four years of smaller drilling programs, we are now poised to aggressively drill our recent Au-Ag discoveries and other promising targets nearby."

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, both in B.C., are the Nechako gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines.

