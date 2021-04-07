Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 6 April, 2021 under number D.21-0256.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2020 annual financial report;

the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;

the statutory auditors' reports;

the disclosures concerning the statutory auditors' fees;

the Corporate Social Responsibility report;

the Integrated Report, which notably includes the Company's business model;

the description of the share buyback program.

This document is available on the Company's website www.carmila.com and at its registered Head Office.

INVESTOR AGENDA

22 April 2021 (after trading): First-quarter 2021 Financial Information

18 May 2021 (9:30 am Paris time): Annual General Meeting

28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Interim Results

29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.1 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, all leaders in their catchment areas. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC Alltradable indices on 24 September 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005711/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Florence Lonis General Secretary

florence_lonis@carmila.com

+33 6 82 80 15 64

PRESS CONTACT

Morgan Lavielle Corporate Communications Director

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+33 6 87 77 48 80