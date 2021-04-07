Oxurion NV - Publication in Progress in Retinal Eye Research highlights the potential of pan-RGD integrin antagonists to improve the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and wet AMD

Oxurion is a leader in the development of pan-RGD integrin antagonists for retinal vascular disorders - THR-687 on track to enter Phase 2 development by mid-year



Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US - April 7, 2021 - 05.45 PM CET - Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies for retinal vascular disorders, announces the publication of a review article describing the cutting-edge science and rationale for the design and development of THR-687. The article entitled: Targeting RGD-binding integrins as an integrative therapy for diabetic retinopathy and neovascular age-related macular degeneration' (I Van Hove et al, reference below) was published in Progress in Retinal Eye Research.

Integrins are a class of transmembrane receptors that are involved in a wide range of biological functions. The authors describe how RGD integrins affect a multitude of disease-related proteins and molecular pathways in relation to retinal vascular disorders. RGD integrins have been demonstrated to play an important role in diabetic retinopathy (DR), age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, dry eye disease and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Based on these findings, the authors conclude that therapies that engage integrin-linked pathways, including THR-687, have the potential to block all of these pathways and to deliver important clinical benefits to patients with these vision threatening conditions.

Oxurion is a leader in the development of pan-RGD integrin antagonists for retinal vascular disorders, with THR-687, a potential best-in-class molecule on track to enter a Phase 2 study in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) in mid-2021. Oxurion is initially developing THR-687 as a first line therapy for DME. THR-687 also holds potential for development in wet AMD and RVO.

Prof Alan Stitt, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Oxurion, said, "We are pleased to have made this important scientific contribution to retinal eye research. Selective integrin antagonists are becoming an ever-more attractive option to block key processes such as vasopermeability, neovascularisation and inflammation to prevent sight-loss, a therapeutic area in which Oxurion is well placed. The review highlights the potential of our pioneering pan-RGD integrin antagonist THR-687 to deliver important clinical benefits to patients with retinal vascular disorders. We are on track to start a Phase 2 study in patients with DME in mid-year, and we are excited by the significant potential of THR-687 to provide a broad therapeutic alternative for retinal vascular diseases including DME, wet AMD and RVO."

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Oxurion is aiming to build the leading global franchise in the treatment of DME, based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating multiple injections of THR-149 in DME patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 was developed in conjunction with Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC).



THR-687 is a pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing THR-687 as a treatment for DME were announced in 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial in mid-2021. THR-687, which is an optimized compound derived from a broader library of integrin antagonists in-licensed from Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG), also has the potential to deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients with wet AMD and RVO.

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com .

