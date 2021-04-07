Cocktail Chameleon: The Exclusive 2021 OSCAR COCKTAIL COLLECTION by Cocktail Aficionado and Author Mark Addison

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / The star-studded 93rd Academy Awards are quickly approaching and the question on everyone's minds is "What will the stars be wearing?...DRINKING!" Award-winning cocktail author and entertaining expert Mark Addison has created his highly anticipated Oscar Cocktail Collection inspired by the 2021 Best Picture Oscar-nominated films. This menu is ideal for elevating any Oscar viewing party. In a year when most have been sticking to "happy hour at home," this menu will help take Oscar night to the next level. Mark has photographed the entire collection, complete with creative mini sets specifically designed for each film the cocktails represent. Past years' Oscar Cocktail Collections have been featured in print, online, and on national, regional, and syndicated TV shows.

The 2021 Oscar Cocktail Collection

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Cocktail: SEVEN & 7

The Harvey Walbanger meets the Long Island Iced Tea - a delicious reinvention of these two infamous cocktails. Inspired by late 1960s, early 1970s cocktail culture, the Seven & 7 cocktail is a nod to the film's title and its seven characters who lead the ensemble cast - this cocktail combines seven "spirits" plus a touch of 7 UP.

NOMADLAND

Cocktail: DOWN THE ROAD

A refreshingly crushable cocktail with ingredients inspired by roadside dive bars and the American West - including tequila and light beer elevated with the addition of fresh lime, mint, and crushed ice. The name represents the moment in the film where Bob Wells teaches Fern (Frances McDormand) the nomad salutation "see you down the road" in place of "good-bye."

MINARI

Cocktail: SOJU CELERY TONIC

Soju, a traditional Korean spirit, meets herbaceous celery and parsley juice and tart lemon for a cocktail inspired by the film's namesake Asian herb, Minari (aka water celery). Mirin, a naturally fermented rice wine, helps balance the cocktail and a savory five-spice salt accentuates the Asian-American influences.

MANK

Cocktail: ROSEBUD

A cocktail inspired by Marion Davies' nickname, given to her by William Randolph Hearst and made infamous with a line from the film "Citizen Kane." This classic gin-based champagne cocktail calls back to Old Hollywood with the addition of rose liqueur for a nod to Davies' nickname. A rosewater spritz completes the fantasy to the iconic silver screen-style cocktail inspired by this 10-time Oscar-nominated film.

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Cocktail: BETRAYAL

A cocktail that deceives - like many of the characters in this Oscar-nominated film. The Betrayal is juicy and punch-like in appearance, but this cocktail has a secret - SPICE! Jalapeno-infused Tequila packs a punch, adding unexpected heat to this blood red, citrus-forward cocktail.

SOUND OF METAL

Cocktail: BLACKGAMMON

Life on the road for a touring musician means late-night shows and long days driving to new cities. Coffee is plentiful and often necessary for those with this hectic lifestyle. Inspired by tour life and named after Ruben and Lou's band in the film, the Blackgammon cocktail is a spirit-forward take on a strong cup of coffee. The mixture of cola and coffee liqueur and the powdered mini donut garnish is a nod to Ruben's breakfast of choice during his morning writing sessions.

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Cocktail: CULT CLASSIC

The ultimate adult mocktail - The Cult Classic is a nod to the candy-colored styling of the film and Cassandra's Ginger Ale fake-out in this Oscar-nominated take on a revenge genre film. This non-alcoholic version of a Mind Eraser cocktail will have your "frenemies" duped with the use of non-alcoholic spirits - sip away and enjoy a bonus bite of something sweet - the Twizzler straw garnish!

THE FATHER

Cocktail: MOMENT IN TIME

Memory is the centerpiece of this film and the inspiration behind its cocktail - a Moment In Time. Life's memories are complex, and this cocktail mirrors the mixed emotions that come with nostalgia. Sweet, sour, and bitter elements combine to create a drinkable expression of a memory that lingers and stands the test of time. In this cocktail, the hazelnut and chocolate notes are an homage to Anthony's beloved daughter Lucy and her painting - Pirouette. The hazelnut cookie of the same name acts as flavor inspiration and a tasty garnish to sweeten life's bitter moments.

Mark has appeared on national television as an authority on design and entertaining. He has created hundreds of signature cocktails to toast special occasions, product launches, celebrities, and Hollywood films. Mark's book Cocktail Chameleon was named THE BOOK to upgrade your home bar.

High-res cocktail images and full recipes can be viewed here. Please credit "Mark Addison for Cocktail Chameleon" for all images and recipes. For more information and to schedule an interview with Mark please reach out via email - press@markaddison.com

2021 Oscar Cocktail Collection - from left to right: Nomadland, Mank, The Father, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, A Promising Young Woman, and Sound of Metal

DOWN THE ROAD for the film "Nomadland" from the 2021 Oscar Cocktail Collection by Mark Addison

ROSEBUD for the film "Mank" from the 2021 Oscar Cocktail Collection by Mark Addison

MOMENT IN TIME for the film "The Father" from the 2021 Oscar Cocktail Collection by Mark Addison

SEVEN & 7 for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" from the 2021 Oscar Cocktail Collection by Mark Addison

SOJU CELERY TONIC for the film "Minari" from the 2021 Oscar Cocktail Collection by Mark Addison

BETRAYAL for the film "Judas and the Black Messiah" from the 2021 Oscar Cocktail Collection by Mark Addison

CULT CLASSIC for the film "A Promising Young Woman" for the 2021 Oscar Cocktail Collection by Mark Addison

BLACKGAMMON for the film "Sound of Metal" from the 2021 Oscar Cocktail Collection by Mark Addison

About Us

As an award-winning author, designer and producer, Mark has created extraordinary interiors and environments for private homes, celebrity events, major product launches, and international galas. His uniquely creative vision has earned him an impressive client list of celebrities, top consumer brands, and Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Addison's entertaining and design expertise, along with his dynamic personal style, have made him a sought-after authority. He has shared his ideas on design and home entertaining in more than 100 television appearances on national and regional TV shows as well as a regular contributor to print and on-line publications. This brings a fresh perspective and contagious optimism to all his work, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

In his book, Cocktail Chameleon Mark provides 12 variations on 12 classic cocktails on classic cocktails, starting with a lesson on the fundamentals of each drink (proportions, techniques and ingredients) before sharing the secrets of his own recipes. His ultimate goal: to inspire you to create our own unforgettable signature cocktails.

