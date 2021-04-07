ActivePure Technology: ActivePure Technologies Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Amy Carenza joins the ActivePure Executive Team

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / With the rising demand for safe indoor spaces, ActivePure Technologies LLC, the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems, is expanding its leadership team to reflect the growth of interest. Today, the company announced its newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Amy Carenza. Carenza is the fifth new addition to the team within the last month as the demand for the company's patented and scientifically backed flagship technology increases. The unique technology is proven to deactivate pathogens and contaminants and has been proven by an independent FDA-compliant lab to inactivate over 99.9% of live SARS-CoV-2 viruses, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Carenza has enjoyed a distinguished career in financial services over the last 20 years. She has worked across a diverse range of industries and advised numerous mid and large-cap companies on the evaluation of strategic alternatives and optimal execution in debt and equity capital markets, domestic and international treasury, global trade and risk management. She previously worked for Bank of America and most recently PNC, where she was a Managing Director in Corporate & Institutional Banking. While at PNC, she also played an integral role in the creation and subsequent launch of PNC's Organizational Financial Wellness business, providing customized solutions, strategies and thought leadership to human resource executives for employee financial wellness. Her dedication to research and innovation in the financial wellness space has garnered multiple patents.

"We are pleased to announce Amy is joining our leadership team in her newly created role as chief commercial officer. Our ability to expand at such a fast rate is a testament to our products and the demand for safer and cleaner indoor spaces," said Joe Urso, chairman and chief executive officer of ActivePure Technologies. "Amy's broad expertise in the financial sector will play a large role in ActivePure's ability to expand and continue providing safe, innovative products."

Based in Dallas at the ActivePure Technologies global headquarters, ActivePure Technology sets the standard for air and surface purification devices for indoor spaces. With its efficacy proven by science and based upon NASA technology, ActivePure Technology works by safely propelling molecules into the air that quickly seek and immediately deactivate contaminants and pathogens in the air and on surfaces, including bacteria, mold, DNA and RNA viruses. ActivePure, recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology, is the fastest-acting continuous solution that creates measurably cleaner indoor environments within 24 hours of installation. ActivePure Technology is available in over 100 products provided by ActivePure Technologies and its distributors.

Recently, the company made significant announcements, including:

In March, Deborah Birx, M.D., joined ActivePure Technologies as their chief medical and science advisor;

In December. 2020, the University of Texas Medical Branch confirmed the ActivePure Technology inside two of the company's portable units inactivates 99.9% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 viruses within three minutes;

In September 2020, the Aerus Hydroxyl Blaster with ActivePure Technology demonstrated in an FDA-compliant laboratory MRI Global the inactivation of 93% of SARS-CoV-2 viruses on surfaces in three hours and 98% in six hours;

In June 2020, the ActivePure Medical Guardian was registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device after a two-year process; and

In December 2020, ActivePure Medical began a two-year clinical trial with the Cleveland Clinic to study ActivePure Technology's impact on surgical site infections.

ActivePure Technologies has been committed to providing quality products and technologies to create safe and clean indoor environments worldwide since 1924. ActivePure Technologies' nine brands include Aerus Enterprise Solutions, activeTek Environmental, Aerus Global, ActivePure Medical, ActivePure Technology, Allergy Buyers Club, Beyond by Aerus, The Pure Company and Vollara.

To learn more about ActivePure Technology, its uses and scientific studies, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC:

Privately held ActivePure Technologies, LLC, is the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for health care and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, and hospitality and residential applications since 1924. ActivePure Technologies includes the patented ActivePure Technology, the most powerful surface and air purification technology ever discovered backed by science. The only one in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and included in the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. ActivePure Technology is engineered based on technology originally developed by NASA that has evolved to reduce exposure to diseases, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by 99.9%. ActivePure Technologies' nine brands include Aerus Enterprise Solutions, activeTek Environmental, Aerus Global, ActivePure Medical, ActivePure Technology, Allergy Buyers Club, Beyond by Aerus, The Pure Company and Vollara. Additionally, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

