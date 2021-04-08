Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today announced the appointment of Amandine Maudet, Vice President, Content Development of Vivendi, as President of the Talent Unlimited international residencies dedicated to screenwriting for feature films and series.

Writing is a common thread of Amandine Maudet's career. After earning a Master's degree in Information and Communication Sciences from the Sorbonne and a screenwriting diploma from La Fémis (the French national film school), Amandine Maudet joined the Bolloré group in 2014 (where she was tasked with reflecting on the content of tomorrow) before being appointed Vice President Content Development at Vivendi in 2015. In this role, she has led the design of new formats by setting up transversal processes across Vivendi's various entities.

Created in 2017 by the city of Cannes, the Université Côte d'Azur, Canal+ and Vivendi, the mission of Talent Unlimited screenwriting residencies is to bring out new screenwriters for series and feature films. The authors are invited to imagine new stories inspired from Europe's rich heritage, through challenging and immersive writing workshops, coached by internationally renowned screenwriters. Held over several weeks each year, these residencies twinned with the Cannes International Film Festival and the Canneseries Festival. www.talentsunlimited.fr

