SFLMaven Corp.: SFLMaven Announces March 2021 Sales Grew 20% to $0.8 Million

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that eBay auction sales in March 2021 totaled $797,000 spanning 928 products sold, a 20% sales increase from $663,000 in March 2020.

The sales growth was primarily driven by the success of the Company's "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event, which generated the majority of total sales from the SFL Maven eBay store. SFLMaven received 15.0 million impressions on its listings in the month, driving 23,452 page views.

"We were pleased to realize yet another strong month in March, driven by impressive user engagement and ongoing bidding wars given the unique, highly desirable nature of our jewelry inventory," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven. "While we sold nearly 1,000 items in March, the sale of a Piaget Diamond Men's Watch for $18,600 is a testament to the quality of our sourcing, marking the largest sale we have realized year-to-date. We have seen increased macroeconomic strength, driving demand for jewelry as both as a fashion statement and as a store of value in increasingly uncertain times.

"The growing popularity of our Famous Thursday Night Auctions - as evidenced by our 15 million listing impressions - is particularly encouraging, providing us with a framework to scale up sales as we continue to bolster our inventory and sourcing efforts. I look forward to continued execution in the months ahead as we strive to build sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmaven.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

