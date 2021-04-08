Moss to develop new business arm, centered on creating investment vehicles, as GSR continues its explosive growth in options trading, liquidity provision and seed investing

GSR, a global leader in digital asset trading, today announced that it has appointed former Winton Group co-COO Andrew Moss as Managing Director of GSR Capital. Moss will be tasked with leading the new business unit, which will develop investment vehicles for institutional investors.

Moss's appointment comes as GSR continues to expand beyond its market-making roots to help propel the digital asset economy. The company has broadened out its custom options coverage, eclipsing $1 billion in notional options volumes in 2020 and now manages a significant book of complex options risks, one of the largest in digital assets. In recent months, the company has begun taking minority stakes in several leading decentralized finance projects. The firm expects its headcount to reach 140 by July, up from 40 people 12 months earlier. A number of these hires will be part of the GSR Capital build out.

Moss's background in derivatives trading, investment management and trading and operations is an extensive one, featuring stints at several top firms. He spent 14 years at Winton, helping to build the boutique hedge fund into one of the most respected and largest investment firms in Europe. Prior to serving as co-COO from 2017 through 2019, Moss was the CEO of Winton Investment Management and the Global Head of Investment Solutions, leading an overhaul of the firm's fund structure and sales teams as it transitioned into an institutional-focused manager.

Moss is GSR's latest high-profile hire from major institutions. Three of GSR's top executives, including its two co-founders, held commodity derivatives and risk management leadership roles at Goldman Sachs. More recently, GSR COO David Sola joined from investment bank Houlihan Lokey, where he helped lead European M&A, while former Goldman Sachs and Blackstone executive Trey Griggs was recently appointed to lead GSR's new U.S. entity.

Cristian Gil, GSR co-founder, said: "The growth in our industry over the last 12 months has been explosive and we're focused on delivering the capital, market structure and investment vehicles to drive the next wave of institutional activity. Having helped build one of the top-performing hedge funds in the world, Andrew will play a central role in developing a new generation of trading and investment products. The flow of intellectual capital from major institutions is a testament to the growth and promise of our industry."

Moss said: "Hedge funds, insurers and institutions are eyeing digital assets in a way they haven't before, but need familiarity before they take the first step into the digital asset space. I'm excited to be joining GSR at such a pivotal time in the industry's development and to play a role in shaping what investment management looks like for the next generation of entrants. I believe GSR's rigorous and systematic approach can give the firm an edge in this market segment."

About GSR

GSR, founded in 2013, is a global leader in digital asset trading. We specialize in providing liquidity, risk management and structured products to institutional participants in the digital asset ecosystem. Our team of veteran finance and technology executives from Goldman Sachs, Two Sigma, Citadel and Blackstone, among others, has developed one of the world's fastest and most robust trading platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005567/en/

Contacts:

Media

Ryan Dicovitsky Tom Vogel

Dukas Linden Public Relations

GSR@DLPR.com