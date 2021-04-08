Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, today announces an Early Access Programme in Ireland, offering exclusive access to an integrated suite of tools to seamlessly sell in-person and online. This limited-space programme is now seeking SMEs across Ireland who want access to the only comprehensive solution of its kind.

"Since starting with Square we have been able to unlock big improvements for our business, from e-commerce to payments," said Chris Arnold, owner of Lennox Street Grocer, one of the first businesses to beta test Square in Ireland. "In addition to their fair, transparent pricing, we've been really impressed with the ability to have fractional quantities in our point of sale, and the increased transaction speed for tap payments both make it easier for our buyers to check out both in-store and online, so we never miss a sale. Using the lockdown to switch to Square was a smart choice as we look to the future and post-pandemic growth."

This marks the first time Square is available to Irish merchants. Used by millions of businesses around the world, Square offers all the tools sellers need to start, run, grow, or adapt, and enables them to set up online shops, take card payments in person, access earnings faster, manage inventory or a busy kitchen, and much more. With a suite of products that fully integrate with each other, Square saves businesses time, offers solutions for a multitude of complex business needs all in one place, and makes it easier to adapt and grow as needs evolve in future.

"We're excited to bring Square's remarkable solutions to Irish businesses," said Jason Lalor, executive director for Square Europe. "We look forward to partnering with Ireland's rich community of independent business owners to refine and perfect our products in advance of launch, ensuring that they offer the time and cost savings that will enable Irish businesses to grow and prosper both in-person and online."

Space in Square's Early Access Programme is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested businesses across Ireland should visit squareup.com/ie/en/irelandeap to learn more and secure their spot. Merchants who enroll in the Early Access Programme can get started with Square products in just days, with no long-term contracts or start-up fees, and qualify for free Square hardware. Square expects to launch its products for general availability in Ireland later in 2021.

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online, in-person, and manage their business. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain and the UK.

