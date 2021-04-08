PohlmanUSA Launches Remote Technology Solution - Depo On The Go

ST LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / PohlmanUSA, regionally and nationally recognized for court reporting and litigation services, launches an enhanced remote technology kit dubbed Depo On The Go. This innovative remote deposition solution has all the components needed to quickly and easily connect to a virtual deposition.

Depo On The Go is a remote deposition kit that provides everything you need, all in one place and ready to deploy at a moment's notice. The Zoom platform has a One Touch & Go feature to make it simple for the witness to easily apply one touch to the iPad and be in the deposition instantly. Once a request is received, PohlmanUSA will coordinate the technology, deploy equipment, and will even offer to train the client and their witness to ensure a seamless experience. With Pohlman managing the details, the client can focus on the case, not the technology or logistics.



"Every virtual deposition, hearing, meeting, and trial has different needs, from heavy exhibit presentation to simplicity of logging into the deposition. Depo On The Go was created with those needs in mind," said Walters. With multiple platform options such as Zoom, WebEx, Adobe Connect, and Lifesize, the remote logistics team will guide each client on the best platform option to meet their usage. The Zoom platform includes the easy, One Touch & Go startup and is best for light exhibit presentation. Whereas Adobe Connect is best suited for heavy exhibit presentation, allowing participants to preload and keep documents hidden until they are ready to share.

Debbie Walters, CEO of PohlmanUSA said, "We've offered remote services for over a decade and with clients confirming that working remotely is here to stay, we wanted to make it even easier for them." Over ten years ago, Pohlman introduced remote deposition services in lieu of traveling, aiming to save their clients time and money, but make it possible to see both witness and attorney during questioning. With the pandemic causing everything to proceed via virtual means, the company was able to provide a hassle-free, seamless service and have now enhanced it with their newly launched Depo On The Go solution.

PohlmanUSA Court Reporting and Litigation Services is recognized nationwide as the leading provider of technology-driven court reporting and litigation services such as legal videography, trial services, and records retrieval. For more than 30 years, Pohlman has specialized in complex multiparty litigation by creating innovative products and customized solutions for clients. Pohlman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and anticipating clients' needs. Those interested can follow the company's LinkedIn page to learn more about their services.

For more information, call (877) 421-0099 or visit www.PohlmanUSA.com.

For more information about PohlmanUSA, contact the company here:

PohlmanUSA

Cherie Kleemann - PohlmanUSA Strategic Initiatives Manager

(314) 450-5508

cheriek@pohlmanusa.com

10 South Broadway, Suite 1400

St. Louis, MO 63102

SOURCE: PohlmanUSA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639523/PohlmanUSA-Launches-Remote-Technology-Solution--Depo-On-The-GoTM