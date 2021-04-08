Procedures for obtaining preparatory documents for the General Meeting

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:SIGHT), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting behind closed doors (without the presence of shareholders) on April 29, 2021 at 9:00 am CET at the Company's headquarters, 74 rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75012 Paris, France

(*) Warning :

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic and the administrative measures taken to limit or even prohibit travel and collective gatherings for health reasons, the methods of organization and participation of shareholders in the General Meeting to be held on April 29, 2021 have changed.

In accordance with article 4 of Ordinance 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 extended and amended and Decree n°2020-418 of April 10, 2020 extended and amended, the General Meeting of the Company of April 29, 2021, by decision of the Chief Executive Officer acting on delegation from the Board of Directors, will be held behind closed doors, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being present, either physically or by conference call or audiovisual.

Shareholders may vote by mail or give proxy, using the voting form provided for this purpose available in the section dedicated to the 2021 General Meeting on the Company's website www.gensight-biologics.com. These means of participation made available to shareholders are now the only ones possible.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live by webcast and conference call on the Company's website www.gensight-biologics.com and will be accessible after a delay within the time period provided for by the regulations.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2021 General Meeting on the Company's website: www.gensight-biologics.com

The notice containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the French BALO on March 24, 2021. The notice confirming the time and place of the meeting will be published in the French BALO and in a legal gazette on April 14, 2021.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting listed in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the Company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com) in the Investors, Documentation section.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting will also be made available to shareholders as of the convening of the meeting.

It is specified that the full text of the documents intended to be presented to the Meeting, in accordance in particular with Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code, are made available at the Company's headquarters.

All shareholders may, until five days (included) before the meeting, request by email at ir@gensight-biologics.com that the Company sends the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. Shareholders are invited to indicate in their request the email address to which these documents can be sent to them in accordance with Article 3 of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as amended and extended. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery. Developed as a treatment for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is currently in the review phase of its registration process in Europe, and in Phase III to move forward to a BLA filing in the U.S.

