Proponent Partners With AmSafe Bridport to Serve the EMEA and America's Market

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Proponent, the largest independent aerospace distributor in the world, is pleased to announce a new and exciting partnership with AmSafe Bridport, a world-leading manufacturer in cargo restraint and aircraft safety solutions. Proponent is proud to be an exclusive distributor for AmSafe Bridport in EMEA and the Americas.

This new strategic partnership will involve the distribution of an extensive catalog of aftermarket products, including but not limited to; bulk-hold baggage nets, smoke barriers and barrier nets meeting the demands of all the major aircraft OEMs, including platforms from Airbus, Boeing, Sukhoi Superjet 100 and Embraer E2.

AmSafe Bridport has 40 years of experience in the aftermarkets spares industry and excellent customer service has been central to their success. AmSafe Bridport customers can expect equally focused customer service as Proponent is dedicated to providing fast, easy and reliable service to all our customers.

Joe Ashton, Vice President for Sales and Marketing at AmSafe Bridport, said: "We are excited to enter this new partnership, with a world-class distributor, with a prime objective of achieving a closer working relationship with our customers. As a business, we constantly strive to increase service levels and customer satisfaction, which was one of the key motivators behind this new structure. AmSafe Bridport is working on some interesting new product innovations and services, which we are keen for our new distribution network to bring to the global market."

Jeff Nixon, Chief Commercial Officer for Proponent shared, "We have a great appreciation for AmSafe Bridport and their reputation as an industry leader for the products they provide in the commercial aerospace market. We are motivated by the potential of this partnership and look forward to working together to create innovative solutions that meet our customers' needs while growing our business within the EMEA and Americas markets."

About Proponent

Proponent is a leading independent global aerospace parts distribution business headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company's focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages.

