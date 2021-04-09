Anzeige
Freitag, 09.04.2021

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics publishes Annual Report for 2020

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) has today published the Annual Report for 2020.

The report is available on IBT's website ibtherapeutics.comunder the section "Investors & Media - Financial Reports" and is available in printed form for those that have requested. A copy can be requested by contacting IBT's office via info@ibtherapeutics.com.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical stage with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414, for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis ("NEC") and improvement of feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's class B-shares shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

For additional information please contact
Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Daniel Mackey, CFO
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Phone: +46 70 670 1226
info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on April 9, 2021.

Attachments

  • PR 20210409 AR ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a3f2fd75-1695-4055-8e63-38984cccad6a)
  • IBTAR2020ENG20210329 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e7576f15-a36d-4d8b-bc5f-b8bf73a37dd5)
  • IBTAR2020SWE 20200407 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd281759-cd50-4cbb-99b2-e6b2e8a912fd)

