American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses What Are the Potential Pitfalls When Funding a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / What are the potential pitfalls that investors should avoid when funding a Self-Directed IRA? According to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, pitfalls include not putting enough research into understanding the various funding methods, or not taking action quickly enough to make sure that a rollover is complete, which can potentially create a taxable event with the IRS.

In the post, American IRA highlighted the different funding methods available for investors. For example, some investors simply choose to open an account and begin funding via direct contribution. This funding method is the most straight-forward and comes with straight-forward rules as it applies to contribution limits. For example, if a Self-Directed IRA investor opens a Self-Directed Roth IRA, they would be subject to the contribution limits of their age. But this arrangement also makes it easy to open an account and begin investing.

Other investors, the post notes, may have different investing needs. For example, it is possible to rollover an existing account into an IRA, which can potentially create a taxable event if investors aren't careful. The post details the kind of research that an investor should perform before taking on a rollover. It also details other methods of funding Self-Directed IRA accounts, such as transfers.

"It's important for investors to know their options when funding," says Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "This post outlines the pitfalls that investors should avoid if they're going to do it effectively. Because when it comes to funding an IRA, there are certainly wrong ways to do it. And knowing these wrong ways can help investors avoid pitfalls that create a taxable event and incur penalties."

The post expands upon these concepts in greater detail and explores the various funding methods available to certain investors-while noting that these funding methods can differ, depending on each investor's situation.

