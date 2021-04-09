Regulatory News:

ENGIE EPS S.A. ("ENGIE EPS" or the "Company) (Paris:EPS) announces that the 2020 Universal Registration Document ("URD") has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on Wednesday 7 April 2021, under registration number n° D.21-0273.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Corporate Governance Report, the Management Report, the statutory accounts of the Company, the consolidated financial statements of ENGIE EPS group, the statutory auditors' reports and their fees as well as the Annual Financial Report.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions and can be viewed on the Company's website (www.engie-eps.com), in the section Investors / Documents (www.engie-eps.com/documents) and on the website of the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org/).

Engie EPS is the technology and industrial player within the ENGIE group, developing technologies to revolutionize the paradigm in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (EPS.PA), Engie EPS forms part of the CACMid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ("raison d'être"), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. Turnover in 2020: 55.8 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris Eurozone 120/ Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG, MSCI Europe ESG, Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).

Press Office: Simona Raffaelli, Image Building, +39 02 89011300, eps@imagebuilding.it

Corporate and Institutional Communication: Cristina Cremonesi, +39 345 570 8686, ir@engie-eps.com