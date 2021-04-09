A German consortium is building a light commercial truck prototype powered by 10 PV modules featuring Meyer Burger's heterojunction cells. Initial estimates suggest that the panels could cover more than 25% of a vehicle's total annual driving distance, and researcher Robby Peibst told pv magazine that the vehicle-integrated photovoltaic market could hit 5 GW by 2030.The Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH) is developing a light commercial vehicle prototype equipped with vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV). The VIPV system will be connected to the vehicle's high-voltage ...

