New support service launched as part of Keep It ON campaign, coinciding with World Parkinson's Day 2021

NOT FOR UK MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

BIAL has developed a new resource centre on its Keep It ON website for World Parkinson's Day 2021 to empower people living with Parkinson's disease to stay healthy and active and to help them manage their condition.

Working in partnership with the European Parkinson's Disease Association (EPDA) as well as experts in nutrition, voice and cognition, BIAL plans to create a wealth of resources covering four key areas:

Nutrition: Nutritionist Diana Miranda explains in her videos the importance of keeping hydrated and gives tips on managing common symptoms in Parkinson's disease such as constipation. The page also features videos from chef Fábio Bernardino discussing recommended recipes for people with the condition. Exercise: Videos of physiotherapist Josefa Domingos from the EPDA demonstrate challenging and engaging exercises for people with Parkinson's disease to do at home. Voice: Voice exercises by Speech Therapist Rita Cardoso are included to help improve communication skills as it is vital people with the condition continue to maintain their social roles and be fully integrated in society. Cognition: People with Parkinson's disease can strengthen their cognitive skills and keep their mind active with helpful mental exercises and games by Isabel Araújo.

Although there is plenty of information available online about eating well and staying active, people with Parkinson's disease have very specific needs when it comes to nutrition and exercise and the content has been designed with these in mind.

Josefa Domingos and John Dean, EPDA Board members and physiotherapist, comments: "We believe in exercising differently. By combining movement, voice and cognition, you can better replicate and consequently improve daily function and activities in Parkinson's."

Rui Sobral, Head of BIAL's Global Parkinson's Department, comments: "The new training area we have created supports our ongoing commitment to improve the lives of people with Parkinson's disease around the world. Working with expert partners is critical to ensuring the resources we create can really make a difference to people with Parkinson's, helping them to eat well, keep moving and stay active every day."

More information about the new training area featuring tutorials, videos, tips, recipes and games is available at bial-keepiton.com/training-area/. The training area will continue to be updated after World Parkinson's Day with new content.

Since 2017, BIAL has developed global campaigns associated with World Parkinson's Day to increaseawareness of the disease and how it affects people directly and indirectly. The films which have been created as part of the campaigns have had more than 1.2 million viewsto date, and aim to depict how some of the limitations associated with the disease can be overcome with the understanding and support of all. Films include:

2020: Keep on moving

2019: Speak up for Parkinson's

2018: There's no right rhythm for life

2017: Me at my best

__________________________________________________________________

About BIAL

Founded in 1924, BIAL's mission is to research, develop and provide therapeutic solutions within the area of health. In the last decades, BIAL has focused strategically on quality, innovation and internationalisation. BIAL is strongly committed to therapeutic innovation, investing more than 20% of its annual turnover into research and development within neurosciences and the cardiovascular system. The company expects to introduce new drugs on the market in the coming years, strengthening its international presence based on proprietary drugs and achieving its goal of supplying innovative products to patients worldwide. For more information on BIAL: www.bial.com

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterised by a strong reduction of the neurotransmitter dopamine, caused by the degeneration of certain neurons in the brain. Epidemiological evidence highlights a complex interaction between genetic vulnerability and environmental factors. The clinical manifestations usually appear after the age of 50 years (the average age of diagnosis is approximately 60 years). The prevalence of the disease is estimated at 300 per 100,000 inhabitants, increasing to 1 in 100 in the age group between 55 and 60 years. The European Parkinson's Disease Association (EPDA) estimates that approx. 1.2 million people suffer from this disease in Europe. The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease is based on clinical observation and relies on three key elements: bradykinesia (slow movements), resting tremor, and rigidity (muscle stiffness). Of these, bradykinesia must be present, with at least either tremor or rigidity. Other common symptoms are postural instability, reduced facial expression and blinking, and a slouching posture. The disease progressively incapacitates patients, causing hindrance in their lives and daily activities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210409005241/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries

Susana Vasconcelos

T. +351 229 866 100 E. susana.vasconcelos@bial.com



Gurjit Chahal

T: +44 (0) 7917 796 836 E. gurjit@makarahealth.com