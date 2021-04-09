American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Improves Manganese Process Flowsheet for U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Project

Optimization Could Support Improved Efficiencies & Reduce Capital Costs

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce improvements to the Company's manganese processing flowsheet following the recent research and development on the Wenden Stockpile reclamation and advanced material processing bench-scale project, funded by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

The recent metallurgical bench-scale studies that focused on solid-liquid separation demonstrated that the Company's original flowsheet can be optimized. These enhancements to the Company's flowsheet would be expected to further improve process efficiencies and reduce capital costs of a potential future commercial operation.

"We continue to demonstrate our advanced manganese processing capabilities on low-grade manganese resources through our project with the DLA. Our work suggests that despite its low grade, the Wenden Stockpile may be a valuable manganese resource for the U.S., which is now 100% import-dependent for manganese in all forms," commented Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "It's important that we maintain our methodical approach to enable an efficient and cost-effective flowsheet for treating Wenden Stockpile material to produce electrolytic manganese metal on a commercial scale."



Manganese Filter Cake from Wenden, AZ Stockpile

As of the project start date, American Manganese has collected 14 selective samples from the U.S. National Defense Stockpile in Wenden, Arizona and completed leach studies on the individual samples and a blended master composite. The Company achieved up to 99% extraction of manganese from the leach studies and determined optimal processing conditions. Additional bench-scale tests for the Wenden Stockpile reclamation and advanced material processing bench-scale project will include pregnant leach solution purification, tailings characterization, manganese carbonate precipitation, and electrolytic manganese metal testing. The project timeline is on schedule.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo patented process. The RecycLiCo patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

