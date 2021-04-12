Loomis, Sayles Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced today that Susan Sieker has joined Loomis Sayles as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). She also joins the Loomis Sayles Board of Directors. Susan reports to Kevin Charleston, chairman and chief executive officer of Loomis Sayles, and will oversee the finance organization.

Susan joins Loomis Sayles from Cambridge Associates, where she was the chief financial officer and oversaw financial planning and analysis, treasury, accounting operations, financial reporting, payroll and taxes. Prior to joining Cambridge Associates in 2012, Susan served in a variety of finance and risk leadership roles at Brinker International, including vice president and treasurer, vice president of global infrastructure, vice president of benefits, vice president of business assurance (enterprise risk management) and as director of internal audit. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she specialized in financial services and completed a two-year international secondment in Brazil. Susan earned a BBA in accounting from Southern Methodist University and holds her certification in public accountancy (CPA).

"It is a privilege to welcome Susan to Loomis Sayles. Her extensive experience helping drive success for a service-based company in our industry during a challenging environment will be invaluable as Loomis Sayles continues growing its increasingly complex global business," said Kevin Charleston. "She has already proven herself to be a thoughtful and collaborative partner and I am confident she will be a great addition to the firm."

Susan succeeds Paul Sherba, an executive vice president, member of the board of directors and chief financial officer, who retired on March 31, 2021, after 34 years with Loomis Sayles. Paul joined the company in 1987 as assistant controller, and was later promoted to controller, and then to treasurer before assuming the CFO role in 2015.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $345.7 billion ** in assets (as of March 31, 2020).

** Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, LP.

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world's largest asset management firms1 with nearly $1.1 trillion assets under management2 (€910.0 billion).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;4 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com| LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2 Assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2020 is $1,389.7 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

