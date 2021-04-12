Marion, North, Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is delighted to announce they have partnered with another anonymous donor to send an entire truckload of Greene Concepts BE WATERTM branded bottled water to the non-profit organization East Harris County Empowerment Council (EHCEC) to aid the people in the eastern outskirts of Houston. The truck left the Marion, NC early last week and arrived at EHCEC on Thursday, April 8.

The truck picked up the cases from Greene Concepts' Marion, NC plant and delivered the water to EHCEC, located in Southeast Texas outside of Houston. EHCEC operates with a high focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and is working to obtain and provide necessities for over 250,000 local residents in need, many of whom are elderly.

Trey Narcisse, Executive Director of EHCEC notes, "The impact of Winter Storm Uri has left many citizens within the unincorporated areas of east Harris county in financial ruin as they struggle to repair homes and restore their lives. This crisis, in addition to the pandemic, has heightened the brim of adversity. We are extremely grateful for the support of Green Concepts and the anonymous donor for their spirit of generosity. This donation of clean drinking water will be distributed directly to the residents of East Harris County, many of whom are still without the ability to repair their broken pipes and as a result are living without clean water."

Volunteers and local community leaders organize to coordinate distribution logistics with the help and guidance of EHCEC staff. Information regarding each distribution is communicated directly to residents in need through community partnership organizations, social media, and text messages. "It's important to meet the people where they are and apply best practices in serving them; announcements for distribution are conventionally placed on the East Harris County Empowerment Council social media outlets: facebook.com/ehcec, instagram.com/ehcec, and twitter.com/ehcec," Val Senegal, Director of Resource Development adds.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We worked quickly to move another truckload of BE WATER to Texas while partnering with EHCEC to receive and distribute our water to those in need through an established local distribution network. This donation helps to provide essential goods to underserved communities who have been devastated recently by Hurricane Harvey and the winter storm Uri. This offers us an incredible opportunity to do good and be good to our fellow citizens and to reach those where few venture. A special thanks to both the anonymous donor and to Scott Rogers and the team at Worldwide Express who partnered on the donation and helped us coordinate the logistics of this donation from Marion, NC to Houston, TX."

Worldwide Express, is a global logistics company headquartered in Dallas, TX, which has operated since 1992 and services more than 90,000 customers and 69,000 shipments daily. With more than 70 offices across the country, Worldwide Express is a trusted freight partner to 65 LTL carriers, over 10,000 Truckload carriers, and one of the largest authorized resellers of small package shipping for UPS, (see Worldwide Express's history here). A special thank you to Scott Rogers (Scott.Rogers@wwex.com), a Senior Inside Account Executive with the company, for his and Worldwide Express's supreme gratitude in donating the trucking costs associated with the delivery of BE WATER to Houston.

About East Harris County Empowerment Council

Established in 2008, East Harris County Empowerment Council (EHCEC), https://ehcec.org/, is committed to making East Harris County the best place to live, learn, work and play by improving the quality of life through innovative, sustainable programs and services that empowers men, women, and youth to achieve their full potential. Through a strong network of invested individuals, community partners and caring corporations, we are dedicated to educational enrichment, economic development, and health and wellness of the eastern, unincorporated communities of: Channelview, Crosby, Galena Park, Jacinto City, North Shore and Sheldon.

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

