Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNRY ISIN: CA1125851040 Ticker-Symbol: BKAA 
Tradegate
12.04.21
16:33 Uhr
38,400 Euro
+0,145
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,52539,30523:00
38,49038,69022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2021 | 22:41
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Announces Redemption of its 4.54% Notes due March 31, 2023

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) announced today that it has exercised its right to redeem its C$600,000,000 principal amount of 4.54% Notes due March 31, 2023 (the "Notes") on May 13, 2021.

The redemption price for the Notes will be determined in accordance with the provisions of the trust indenture dated September 20, 1995 and the seventeenth supplemental indenture dated September 12, 2012 and will include accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes up to, but not including, the redemption date.

Notice of redemption has been sent today to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS"), and the trustee, Computershare Trust Company of Canada. Non-registered holders (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) who maintain their interests in the Notes through CDS should contact their CDS customer service representative with any questions about the redemption.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbols BAM and BAM.A, respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Communications & Media:
Claire Holland
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com (mailto:claire.holland@brookfield.com)		Investor Relations
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com (mailto:linda.northwood@brookfield.com)

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.