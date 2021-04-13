Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2021 | 12:29
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WHR Group: Global Employee Relocations Served by WHR's International Offices

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 13, 2021(WHR) opened international offices in Singapore, and Basel, Switzerland, to support its global employee relocation services. These offices provide a range of services including pre-assignment, transition, on assignment and repatriation services to multi-language expatriate transferees. Along with its U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., WHR helps some of the largest organizations in the world and has relocated hundreds of thousands of employees to over 120 countries worldwide.

Solely and independently owned since its inception 26 years ago, WHR specializes in providing each expatriate with a dedicated relocation team, white glove service and 24/7 availability for the entire relocation process - long or short-term assignments.

The Switzerland office supports clients and their transferees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while the Singapore office supports the Asia Pacific region. "While Covid-19 dramatically slowed the ability of individuals to cross borders, we persisted in opening these offices to fulfil our client obligations and be prepared to meet future demand," says WHR President, Paul De Boer. "We anticipate a very healthy rebound once the pandemic ends, and we have our foundation in place to service any global expansion our clients demand."

About WHR Group, Inc.
WHR Group Inc., or follow @WHRGroup on LinkedIn, Twitterand Facebook.

Media Contact
Mindy Stroiman, Corporate Writer
Email: Mindy.Stroiman@whrg.com
Phone: 262-523-7510



Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.