WHR Group: Global Employee Relocations Served by WHR's International Offices

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 13, 2021(WHR) opened international offices in Singapore, and Basel, Switzerland, to support its global employee relocation services. These offices provide a range of services including pre-assignment, transition, on assignment and repatriation services to multi-language expatriate transferees. Along with its U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., WHR helps some of the largest organizations in the world and has relocated hundreds of thousands of employees to over 120 countries worldwide.



Solely and independently owned since its inception 26 years ago, WHR specializes in providing each expatriate with a dedicated relocation team, white glove service and 24/7 availability for the entire relocation process - long or short-term assignments.

The Switzerland office supports clients and their transferees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while the Singapore office supports the Asia Pacific region. "While Covid-19 dramatically slowed the ability of individuals to cross borders, we persisted in opening these offices to fulfil our client obligations and be prepared to meet future demand," says WHR President, Paul De Boer. "We anticipate a very healthy rebound once the pandemic ends, and we have our foundation in place to service any global expansion our clients demand."

