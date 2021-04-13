Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Unveils New Branding

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, revealed today the company's new branding.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "We wanted to bring a modern feel to our newly launched company and also hint at classic Vegas and felt the logo should embody the spirit and character of sports, Las Vegas, and games of chance."

The new branding for VegasWINNERS will appear on the website, social media platforms and marketing and collateral materials.

"The icon shape of the logo was designed with an homage to the classic old Vegas signage," said Aaron Scamihorn, designer, Shellshock, Inc. "The bold, chunky slab-serif font as well as the aggressive skew of the shape they make represents athletic logos throughout the years and the badge emblem unmistakably resembles Vegas, Sports and Gambling."

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

