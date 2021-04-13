LeadsRx Announces the Compatibility of Their Multi-Touch Attribution Solution With Triton Digital's Podcast and Advertising Solutions

LeadsRx Can Be Leveraged by Triton's Clients to Measure Podcast Advertising Data Alongside Other Channels Including Digital, OTT, Television, Radio, Mobile, and More

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Marketing analytics company LeadsRx is pleased to announce that their multi-touch attribution solution is compatible with Triton's Omny Studio podcast platform and Tap Advertising Server. As a result of compatibility, LeadsRx can provide attribution studies for podcasts hosted on Triton's Omny Studio platform, as well as for ads served by Triton's Advertising Platform, Tap.

"LeadsRx and its approach with multi-touch attribution as the industry standard methodology certainly provides value to the industry," said Daryl Battaglia, SVP, Market Development and Strategy, Audience Measurement at Triton Digital. "Several analytic vendors can report on ad results within the podcast medium on their own, however, LeadsRx attribution helps with understanding how podcast advertising contributes to outcomes alongside other channels that marketers use for ad campaigns."

The podcast industry is experiencing exponential growth. Podcast advertising inventory is sold out, acquisitions are frequent, and companies in and around the industry see their valuations increasing significantly with all the activity. Podcasts are where consumers are spending an increasing amount of their time, and advertisers are finding this medium to be effective at precise audience targeting, especially as digital audience targeting continues to be in jeopardy with tighter restrictions imposed by Google, Apple, and others.

Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations including world's first programmatic audio marketplace for audio ad-buying, as well as a world-class Supply-Side Platform, Yield-Op.

"We are pleased to further assist the publishers, agencies, and brands that Triton works with in measuring the efficacy of their advertising and to see how their podcast advertising ranks among other advertising channels," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "LeadsRx technology is second to none and it has grown to be the leading provider of multi-channel attribution for agencies, brands broadcasters, and other companies worldwide."

For more insight about Triton's view of audio and podcast measurement tune into the LeadsRx Attribution Podcast interview with Battaglia on the LeadsRx Blog. Learn more about LeadsRx Podcast Attribution.

About LeadsRx

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 5,000-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivalled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel, LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit TritonDigital.com.

