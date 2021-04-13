Future Market Insights: Bulk Packer Bottle Sales to Surge on back of Increasing Pharmaceutical Applications: FMI

Rising consumption of packer bottles within pharmaceutical industry to meet the requirement from manufacturers is fuelling the demand.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Sustainable solution and cost-effectiveness remain key focus for packer bottle manufacturers, opines the ESOMAR-certified consulting firm, Future Market Insights. Soaring demand from the pharmaceutical industry for a reusable and refillable bottles is accelerating the sales of packer bottles through 2021 and beyond.

Changing environment conditions and stringent government regulations for the eco-friendly products have prompted the manufacturers to develop user-oriented and eco-friendly packaging, thereby increasing the demand for packer bottles. Increasing preference for plastic packer bottles over glass among the pharmaceutical industry is boosting the demand for the market.

According to the study, surge in demand for PET and high density polyethylene bottles within pharmaceutical industry owing to their user-friendly and low cost qualities is accelerating sales. Shifting preference of manufacturers for light-weight packaging solution is furthering the demand. Furthermore, leading pharmaceutical players are investing heavily to upgrade their current product pipeline according to the government regulations. The rising R&D activities within large as well as small & medium enterprises to launch new pharmaceutical products such as tablets & capsules is advancing the sales for packer bottles.

According to FMI, the packer bottle market is expected to expand at over 5.5% CAGR through 2031.

"Increasing preference for plastic materials and anti-counterfeit bottles among manufacturers is boosting the market growth," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Plastics to account for 70% of the total market share through 2031

Based on capacity, 200 cc to witness a major upswing in forecast period owing to its user-oriented outlook

Application within Tablet & Capsules to expand by 1.8x times through 2021

Pharmaceutical segment to remain dominant through the forecast period

Increasing demand from food & beverage industry to provide lucrative opportunities across Canada

High R&D activities in UK to augment the packer bottle sales through 2031

Soaring demand from pharmaceutical sector is stimulating the packer bottle sales in India

Germany is leading the European packer bottle market at forefront owing to the well-established healthcare sector

Prominent Drivers

Demand across India, UK and US for a sustainable packaging solution to boost the packer bottle sales

Heavy spending on drug and product development within pharmaceutical industry to advance the packer bottles' demand

Key Restraints

Fluctuations in the raw material prices is likely to pose a challenge for the market

Lack of proper recycling infrastructure and facilities is hampering the growth of the market

Competitive Landscape

Amcor PLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Comar LLC, Graham Packaging Company, Maynard & Harris Plastics, Alpha Packaging Inc., O.Berk Company LLC, CL Smith, Aaron Packaging Inc., and Clarke Container Inc. are some of the companies profiled by Future Market Insights. Adoption of sustainable manufacturing & packaging and integration of recyclable bottles to be the core strategy for the market players.

For instance, in 2020, P&G beauty announced the newest packaging for reusable and refillable bottle system across its hair care brand focusing on developing sustainable solution attracting the consumers with eco-friendly products.

Also, on February 11th 2021, Coco-Cola announced the launch of its first ever paper bottle prototype in European market with the help of research and development laboratories in Brussels and The Paper Bottle Company.

A leading player, Amcor announced the launch of PET bottles, OmniPack, in May 2020, which helped co-packers to meet the demand for e-commerce-ready packaging.

More Insights on FMI's Packer bottles Market

Future Market Insights presents a detailed segmentation on global packer bottles market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and challenges, the market is segmented on the basis of material (plastic and glass), capacity (100 cc & below, 200 cc, 300 cc, and 400 cc), application (tablet & capsules, powder & granules, and liquid), end-use (pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverages ingredients and other industrial), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

