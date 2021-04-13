The aviation MRO community will gather live at Aviation Week Network's MRO Americas in Orlando, April 27-29

NEW YORK, April 13, 202126th Annual MRO Americas(MALMS).



The hybrid event will allow participants to connect with peers and colleagues in person at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando or attend virtually from anywhere in the world. The in-person event will be followed May 4-5 with scheduled virtual meetings, networking, chats, and on demand content.

The conference will address how the industry is moving forward after a year of incredible challenges and change with speakers from American Airlines, Boeing, Airbus, Ameriflight, and more. See here for the agenda. Speakers include:

David Seymour, COO, American Airlines

Bobbi Wells, Vice President, Safety & Airworthiness, Air Operations, FedEx Express

Paul Kinstedt, SVP & COO, Republic Airways

Paul Chase, CEO, Ameriflight

Danielle Vardaro, Head of Worldwide Customer Support & Aftermarket Sales

Embraer

Embraer John Brooks, Manager, Commercial Airframe Parts, Boeing Global Services

Giovanni Spitale, VP of Commercial Parts, Boeing Global Services

Daniel Wenniger , VP, Upgrade Services, Airbus

VP, Upgrade Services, Airbus Andrew Collins, CEO, Sentient Jet

Dana Donati, GM & Director of Academic Programs, LIFT Academy, A Republic Airways Company

Pat Foley, CEO, Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico

Nicole Huque, Managing Director, Global Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Krauthamer & Associates (K&A)

Parimal (PK) Kopardekar PhD, Director, NASA Aeronautics Research Institute (NARI), NASA Ames Research Center

Karine Lavoie-Tremblay, Director, Business Relationship, Digital Technologies

Pratt & Whitney

Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBASE

Keren Rambow, Marketing Services Executive, GE Aviation

Fred Sontag, VP of Sales, Americas & VP Distribution Solutions Group, GA Telesis

Caroline Vandedrinck, SVP Business Development, SR Technics



"As we welcome the MRO Americas/MALMS industry back this year, it will be a condensed and more domestic/regionalized version of past events. The smaller scale conference and exhibition will enable us to accommodate everyone safely and securely and enable our customers to engage and conduct business confidently," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director, Events, for Aviation Week Network. "MRO Americas plays an integral role in our customers' business operations and we are so inspired by how the industry has pulled together to support each other."

The Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium is supported by Elbit Systems of America, FTI, L3 Harris, Logistics Officers Associationand Teledyne Controls. The symposium takes place April 28-29 and is designed to bring "best practices" from commercial and military operations together. For a full agenda, see here.

The exhibition hall hours are Tuesday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. See here for a full list of exhibitors. To register for MRO Americas see here.

MRO Americas is supported by our sponsors. Platinum Sponsors are Airbus, Chromalloy, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Lufthansa Technik, and ST Engineering. Gold Sponsors are ATS, Avparts International, BPAero,CTS Engines, Embraer, GlobalParts Aero, IFS, LCI, MB Aerospace, Nordam, Spirit Aerosystems, Vertical Aerospace, and VSE Aviation.

MRO Americas will be organized in accordance with Informa's AllSecure Health and Safety standards, along with those of the OCCC. As the world's leading events' organizer, Informa developed a detailed set of enhanced measures. MRO Americas has planned for an optimally safe environment from the moment attendees check-in at registration to the closing of the show floor. A comprehensive plan can be found at: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/home.html. Anyone unable to travel to Orlando will be able to participate virtually. Conference sessions will be live-streamed and available on demand and networking will be accommodated over the May 4-5 dates.

