One of the largest independent operators of telecom infrastructure in the world deepens its emerging markets expertise in Latin America

IHS Holding Limited ("IHS Towers"), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has acquired Centennial Towers' Brazilian and Colombian tower operations.

This acquisition brings an additional 602 towers in Brazil, and 217 towers in Colombia, strengthening IHS Towers' position and core expertise in both markets. This latest transaction comes shortly after IHS Towers' acquisition of Skysites in Brazil and is a testament to the company's commitment to expanding its business in both Latin American markets. Centennial Towers has extensive expertise in providing mobile network operators with a wide range of infrastructure solutions including Build to Suit towers, Rooftops, Distributed Antenna Systems, Small Cells and Site Colocation Leasing.

These recent acquisitions highlight and demonstrate the continuation of IHS Towers' growth strategy and demonstrates its 20-year track record of growth and excellence in telecommunications infrastructure across emerging markets. IHS Towers has developed complete ecosystems around its towers including green energy, backhaul, monitoring and active equipment which will be leveraged across its new Latin American markets. This acquisition will further enhance IHS Towers' customer offerings and ensure the company is well-positioned to support the upcoming roll-out of 5G by offering customers new locations for signal transmission and distribution, as well as supporting fiber deployment.

Sam Darwish, IHS Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "Following our recent acquisition of Skysites in Brazil, I am delighted to announce the acquisition of a third Latin American tower operator. The addition of Centennial Towers' Brazilian and Colombian operations adds scale to our IHS Towers Latin American portfolio and will further strengthen the deep expertise and solutions we can offer to current and potential customers in these markets. Latin America remains a key region for us with its high growth potential and, through these transactions, we will continue to increase our market presence and build on the momentum sparked by our initial entry into the region last year with the acquisition of Cell Site Solutions."

Steven Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer, Centennial Towers, said: "We are thrilled to enter into this transaction with IHS Towers as they recognize the uniqueness of Centennial's diverse asset base in these two countries, which are primed for high levels of growth due to their strategic locations and quality construction. Centennial's strong client relationships and proprietary management information systems will assist IHS Towers in advancing their drive to significantly increasing footprint and colocation growth in Latin America for years to come."

About IHS: IHS is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, with more than 29,700 towers across nine markets. IHS continues to grow and develop its existing positions and offerings in Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

About Centennial Towers: Centennial Towers is an independent developer, owner and operator of wireless communications towers in Latin America, with current operations in Mexico consisting of approximately 800 towers. For more information, please visit: www.centennialsites.com

