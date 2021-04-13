General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, announced today that Lord Browne of Madingley has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor, based in London.

Lord Browne will advise the firm on environmental, social and governance considerations, with a particular focus on the path to Net Zero emissions. He will work with General Atlantic to find new ways to invest in climate solutions, and help develop corporate strategies for addressing global climate change.

Lord Browne is a distinguished business leader, having served as Group Chief Executive of international energy company BP from 1995-2007. During that period he led the company through a period of major growth and change, including BP's merger with Amoco in 1998, which created the first supermajor.

In a speech at Stanford University in 1997, Lord Browne became the first leader in the oil and gas industry to acknowledge the risk posed by climate and pledge to take action. Under his leadership, BP sought to go "Beyond Petroleum," setting internal emissions reduction targets and launching new businesses in renewable and alternative energy. In 2007 Lord Browne joined Riverstone, an energy-focused private equity firm. He served as Co-Head of the firm's $3.4 billion renewable energy and power fund which, at the time, was the world's largest such fund.

Lord Browne sits on the boards of IHS Markit and SparkCognition, and is Chairman of Pattern Energy, a California-based wind and solar power developer established under his leadership at Riverstone. He has previously served on the boards of Goldman Sachs, Intel, DaimlerChrysler and SmithKline Beecham. Lord Browne is currently Chairman of Wintershall Dea, Europe's largest independent gas and oil producer (measured by production), and Chairman of the Francis Crick Institute for biomedical research. He is an advisor to numerous companies operating at the intersection of science, engineering, energy and climate change.

"John has dedicated his efforts to the energy transition for decades," said Bill Ford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic. "He has an extensive knowledge of the entire energy value chain and understands the importance of ensuring that the planet's biggest problems are addressed commercially. His intellect and ability to solve complex problems will bring tremendous value to our firm's work in sustainability and strengthen our partnerships with businesses that are creating the sustainable technologies of the future."

Lord Browne commented, "Addressing global climate change requires a systemic transformation at a pace and scale never seen before. It is a challenge which has shaped my own career since the 1990s. Investment in engineered climate solutions now needs to increase significantly, and I look forward to working with General Atlantic to help shape the future of climate investing."

Lord Browne is a Fellow and past President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the Royal Society, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is a Chairman and Member of a variety of boards serving the UK government, the arts, and universities.

Lord Browne was knighted in 1998 and made a life peer in 2001.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses worldwide. General Atlantic has more than 175 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005834/en/

Contacts:

Mary Armstrong Emily Japlon

media@generalatlantic.com