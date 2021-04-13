Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho - Buenos Aires Leather Goods and Accessories To Open Flagship Store at Miami's Design District Luxury Fashion Boutiques and Shops

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today announced that its leather goods brand, Gaucho - Buenos Aires, has secured retail space at Miami's fashionable Design District luxury fashion boutiques and shops, located in Miami, Florida. Gaucho - Buenos Aires seeks to provide unmatched access to the distinctive Argentinian lifestyle to people across the world, through its covetable fashions, artisanal design, and unparalleled experiences.

At approximately 1,500 square feet, the retail space would serve as Gaucho - Buenos Aires' flagship store in the United States and lies in close proximity to widely recognized retail brands such as Off White, Botega Veneta, Gucci, and Chanel, as well as Tesla, Warby Parker and Rag & Bone.

Gaucho Group Holding's, Inc. is rolling out a global markets strategy that seeks to take advantage of the worldwide growth of e-commerce and the accelerated digital economy. Gaucho - Buenos Aires' new Miami Design District retail location is an integral part of Gaucho's online strategy to allow customers to personally experience the quality of the brand. The location will act as a referral source to introduce the parent company's other luxury lifestyle businesses: such as the award-winning, handcrafted Argentine wines of Algodon Fine Wines, and the custom luxury vineyard estates of Algodon Wine Estates. Gaucho - Buenos Aires' Miami flagship may for example become a desired location for wine tastings for the local community, as well as a showroom and concierge desk for Algodon's associated real estate project.

"We're very excited to open our flagship location in Miami's Design District," said Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "This prestigious location can serve as a visceral glimpse into our growing portfolio. We envision that each of our assets, Algodon Fine Wines, Gaucho - Buenos Aires, Algodon Wine Estates, and Gaucho Casa - can in some way be highlighted in this extraordinary space. In a post Covid-19 world, we expect people will be more focused than ever on enjoying life to the fullest, and that the next decade may well see a boom in consumer spending. As we focus on scaling each of our companies, we seek to create a global community built on a shared passion for living well, on our estates, through our products and in homes across the world."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

