Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik announces intention to carry out a directed new share issue of up to 1,026,055 new shares

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) ("Stockwik" or the "Company") hereby announces intention to carry out a directed new share issue of up to 1,026,055 new shares directed to Swedish and international institutional investors (the "Directed New Share Issue").



The Company intends to carry out the Directed New Share Issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 8 May 2020. Stockwik has engaged Pareto Securities AB ("Pareto Securities") to investigate the conditions to carry out the Directed New Share Issue through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

The subscription price for the shares in the Directed New Share Issue will be determined through the accelerated bookbuilding procedure, which will begin immediately after publication of this press release and end before the commencement of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 14 April 2021. The bookbuilding procedure may, at the discretion of the Company or Pareto Securities, close earlier or later and may be cancelled at any time, meaning the Company may refrain from carrying out the Directed New Share Issue. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Directed New Share Issue to finance future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The reason for carrying out the Directed New Share Issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to diversify the ownership base in the Company among Swedish and international institutional investors as well as to raise capital in a time and cost efficient manner. Given that the subscription price in the Directed New Share Issue will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, the board of directors assesses that the subscription price will be set on market terms and conditions.

In connection with the Directed New Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 12 months after the announcement of the outcome of the Directed New Share Issue. Board members and management have undertaken not to sell any shares in Stockwik for a period of 90 calendar days after the announcement of the outcome of the Directed New Share Issue, with customary exceptions.

Advisors

Pareto Securities AB acts as Sole Manager and Bookrunner, Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal counsel to the Company and Baker McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal counsel to Pareto Securities in connection with the Directed New Share Issue.

* * * * * *

This information is such that Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on 13 April 2021 at 17:31 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

David Andreasson, CEO

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

Tel: +46 703 68 13 99

About Stockwik

Stockwik enables its shareholders to be an owner of a portfolio consisting of well-run, stable and profitable, smaller, Swedish quality companies. Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions. Stockwik captures the smaller companies' cutting-edge expertise and in return offers the security and opportunities of a larger company. The Company invests long-term and acquire companies to retain them. In the Company's investment process, Stockwik set requirements for both quantitative parameters such as capital efficiency and qualitative values such as good business ethics and order. The Company's work rests on three basic principles; The right people, the right values, the right companies. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

