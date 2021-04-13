Yee Man Cheung: Shareholder Early Warning News Release

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / On April 13, 2021, Yee Man Cheung, Flat 2224, 22/F, Block C, Metropole BLDG, 416-438 Kings Road, North Point, Hong Kong, acquired 22,560,000 common shares of China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (the "Issuer) pursuant to a private purchase at a price of $0.0011525482 per common share for a total purchase price $26,000.

As a result of the above transaction, Yee Man Cheung now beneficially owns and controls a total of 22,560,000 common shares which represents 24.9516% of the issued common shares of the Issuer.

Yee Man Cheung did not own any securities in the Issuer prior to the acquisitions referred to above.

The common share purchase did not constitute a "take-over bid" set forth in Multilateral Instrument 62-104Take-Over Bids and Insider Bids on the basis that neither the seller nor Sean L. Webster are resident in Canada.

Yee Man Cheung acquired the 22,560,000 common shares pursuant to the private purchase for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, Yee Man Cheung may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Issuer or dispose of all or a portion of the securities of the Issuer.

The Early Warning Report will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

Yee Man Cheung

Telephone: +852-6738-4367

