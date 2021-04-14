Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
14.04.2021 | 09:40
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (AXI): Initiation - Capital opportunities

DJ Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (AXI): Initiation - Capital opportunities 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (AXI): Initiation - Capital opportunities 
14-Apr-2021 / 08:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 14 April 2021 
 
Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (AXI): Initiation - Capital opportunities 
Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (AXI) is a closed-end fund that invests in European financials regulatory capital. 
If a bank's operations and equity position are robust enough to withstand shock asset losses, these instruments can be 
to a way to earn a premium return. Axiom also seeks opportunities from regulatory changes that lead banks to redeem 
some of their legacy instruments that no longer have the same capital rating under stricter rules. This is a niche 
space where it is important to be familiar with not only the banks, but also regulation, local legislation and even 
politics. The portfolio has a 6.1% running yield; 7.3% to perpetuity. The stock is trading on a 6.5% dividend, 8% below 
NAV. 
 
The shares are trading at an 8% discount to NAV, with a trailing dividend yield of 6.5%. The dividend has been stable 
since 2016. 
Click here to view the full report 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Pedro Fonseca +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1184430 14-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.