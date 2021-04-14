DJ Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (AXI): Initiation - Capital opportunities

Edison Investment Research Limited Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (AXI): Initiation - Capital opportunities 14-Apr-2021 / 08:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 14 April 2021 Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (AXI): Initiation - Capital opportunities Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (AXI) is a closed-end fund that invests in European financials regulatory capital. If a bank's operations and equity position are robust enough to withstand shock asset losses, these instruments can be to a way to earn a premium return. Axiom also seeks opportunities from regulatory changes that lead banks to redeem some of their legacy instruments that no longer have the same capital rating under stricter rules. This is a niche space where it is important to be familiar with not only the banks, but also regulation, local legislation and even politics. The portfolio has a 6.1% running yield; 7.3% to perpetuity. The stock is trading on a 6.5% dividend, 8% below NAV. The shares are trading at an 8% discount to NAV, with a trailing dividend yield of 6.5%. The dividend has been stable since 2016. Click here to view the full report All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Pedro Fonseca +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1184430 14-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)