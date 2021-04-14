ABQ-IT Celebrates Official Ribbon Cutting with the Hispano Chamber of Commerce

IT Services Company Teams Up With Hispano Chamber to Help Protect Against Cybersecurity Threats

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / On March 25, 2021, ABQ-IT celebrated its official ribbon cutting as a part of the Hispano Chamber of Commerce, complete with a red ribbon and giant scissors. The ceremony marked an offer from ABQ-IT for local businesses to receive a cybersecurity review and gain $250 towards their membership to the Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about ABQ-IT and its services, visit www.abq-it.com.

Several ABQ-IT team members were present at the ribbon-cutting, sharing a bit of what ABQ-IT does and how they support local businesses. Co-founder and president Greg Mullen shared,

"We are on a mission to help businesses reduce their risk of cybersecurity attacks. We offer comprehensive solutions, including all the technology needed-infrastructure and hardware."

Paul Padilla, another member of the ABQ-IT team, also added,

"Every organization depends on IT... Many organizations are starting to realize the economies of scale of cloud services."

Padilla also added that cloud services are a primary area where ABQ-IT can add value to businesses of any size. He explained that often companies don't have the expertise or the funding to set up everything they need on their own to protect themselves against cybersecurity attacks-which is where ABQ-IT can help.

If a local to Albuquerque business is concerned about the potential threat of a cybersecurity attack, all they need to do is sit down with Mullen or another team member for a 30-minute cybersecurity review. They'll get a pulse on their cybersecurity health and areas of vulnerability. In turn, ABQ-IT will give $250 towards that business's new Hispano Chamber of Commerce membership dues. Mullen explained,

"It's your opportunity to ask questions [about cybersecurity], and it isn't just for large businesses. We help medium businesses and small businesses, even if you're a one-person show."

For Albuquerque businesses looking to take advantage of this partnership between the Hispano Chamber and ABQ-IT, just visit their website or call (505) 582-6583 for more information.

About ABQ-IT

ABQ-IT is a division of Albuquerque Computer & Electronics Recycling Co. that provides professional IT services, managed IT services, and hardware sales. They specialize in cloud services that offer comprehensive IT solutions for one low monthly payment and protect businesses from cybersecurity attacks.

Media Contact

Greg Mullen

greg@abq-it.com

(512) 348-0086

3734 Hawkins Street

Albuquerque, NM

SOURCE: ABQ-IT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640342/ABQ-IT-Celebrates-Official-Ribbon-Cutting-with-the-Hispano-Chamber-of-Commerce