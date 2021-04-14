Auddia Inc. Appoints Brian Hoff as Chief Financial Officer

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced the appointment of Brian Hoff to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hoff succeeds Rick Liebman, who will remain with the Company in a transition capacity through April 30, 2021.

Mr. Hoff brings extensive experience in leading high growth accounting and finance teams. His Auddia appointment follows STACK Infrastructure, a leading provider of digital infrastructure to high growth companies, where he most recently served as Vice President, Controller, responsible for leading financial systems, corporate accounting, treasury, and developing internal controls. Prior to his role at STACK, Mr. Hoff served for eight years as Corporate Controller and Director of Finance at Coalfire, a leading provider cybersecurity advisory and assessment services. While at Coalfire, Hoff spent the majority of his tenure building out teams and developing scalable process in a high growth environment. He also was involved in completing several acquisitions and fundraising activities, including the 2015 acquisition of a majority stake in Coalfire by The Carlyle Group and The Chertoff Group.

"We're excited to add Brian to the Auddia team following our recent IPO," said Chief Executive Officer Michael Lawless. "Brian's strong industry reputation, key relationships and dedication in his previous roles are perfectly suited for Auddia as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. Brian has broad, cross-functional interests that span the full breadth of our operations and we expect he'll contribute in every aspect of the business. We're also grateful for the contribution Rick made as CFO, guiding the Company through a successful IPO, transforming the Company's balance sheet and creating a solid base upon which to build and grow the business. We all wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Steve Deitsch, Chairman of Auddia's Audit Committee, added, "I had the pleasure of working closely with Brian during our shared tenure at Coalfire. Brian has a solid track record of success building out finance and accounting processes, internal controls, and high performance teams in fast paced environments. Brian will be a great fit within the Company's culture and I am excited about his partnership with the rest of the Auddia team."

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts - the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 823-8656

www.pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Auddia Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640276/Auddia-Inc-Appoints-Brian-Hoff-as-Chief-Financial-Officer