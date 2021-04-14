Company Also Announces First Purchase Order for California-based Online Grocer - GTFO It's Vegan

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("Very Good" or the "Company") announced today a new partnership with Boulder, Colorado-based natural food and beverage brokerage, Green Spoon Sales ("Green Spoon"), to accelerate the plant-based food technology company's reach into grocery and retail across the U.S.

Since launching its line of plant-based meat alternatives under The Very Good Butchers brand, the Company has seen tremendous interest from natural foods and other retailers representing hundreds of stores across the U.S. in addition to a record pace of direct online orders. The Company also recently secured it's first U.S. sales order from the California-based online vegan grocery store, GTFO It's Vegan; marking the first in its relationship with the sustainable grocer.

"The partnership with Green Spoon is poised to significantly boost Very Good's wholesale retail distribution in the U.S. which is a key component of our 2021 growth strategy," said Mitchell Scott, CEO of The Very Good Food Company. "As consumers increasingly gravitate toward plant-based proteins, we have received incredible U.S. demand for our innovative, nutritious and delicious products. We are excited to partner with a like-minded company like Green Spoon to help us reach even more consumers at the store-shelf level in regional and nationwide grocers and other brick-and-mortar retailers. We are currently in advanced conversations with several large and mid-sized chains representing 800+ retail stores to carry our products, so we are well positioned for scalable growth in the U.S. this year."

"This partnership incorporates everything we stand for as innovators in the natural food and beverage industry," said Green Spoon Sales CEO and Co-Founder Kari Pedriana. "The plant-based trend has seen tremendous growth and exciting innovation. Together, Green Spoon Sales and The Very Good Food Company are reshaping the future of foods available in the marketplace and bringing the highest quality products to grocery shelves and consumers' homes."

Very Good recently announced the commission of its first production line at its 45,000 square foot facility in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Rupert facility is enabling the increased production of its low-processed, plant-based meat alternatives product line, allowing the company to meet high demand while expanding its footprint in Canada and the U.S.

Very Good today also announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), a leading New York City-based communications firm. KCSA and VERY's management team will create a comprehensive, strategic communications program to lead the Company's public and investor relations programs. For its services, KCSA will receive US$22,000 per month. The term of the engagement will be initially six months and then ongoing on a month-to-month basis. The Company has the right to terminate the relationship with KCSA on 30 days' notice.





About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

About Green Spoon Sales

Founded in 2010, Green Spoon Sales is a natural food and beverage brokerage that represents the most disruptive and emerging consumer packaged goods in the industry. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Green Spoon works with like-minded national brands across 9 US regions. The company helps brands gain access to retail stores and shelf space, in addition to driving sales through promotions. The company is dedicated to providing an ethically valued business that positively impacts people, the community, and the consumer-packaged goods industry. To learn more, visit www.greenspoonsales.com.

The Very Good Food Company

Mitchell Scott

Chief Executive Officer and Director

