Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Contracts Big Sky LLC For Upcoming Jewel Ridge Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company")(GOLXF:OTCQB) is pleased to announce it has engaged Big Sky Exploration, LLC, based in Bozeman, Montana, for the upcoming core drill program at its Jewel Ridge project, Nevada.

Negotiations are underway with a second drill to join the program in Q2 of 2021.

"We are very pleased to have secured Big Sky for our upcoming program at Jewel Ridge set to commence the first week of May. Our objectives will be to follow up on last season's core drilling success and to begin testing numerous other targets also defined." stated CEO Mike England.

Golden Lake will embark on a 20,000-foot core drilling campaign to follow up and begin delineating the size extent of drill hole JR-20-DD12 which intersected from surface an intercept of 24.54 meters returning 9.16 grams gold per tonne (g/t Au), 65.8 grams silver per tonne (g/t Ag), 1.03 percentage lead (% Pb), and 1.90 percentage zinc (% Zn)including a higher "bonanza" grade portion from 15.21 meters to 18.44 meters returned 3.23 meters averaging 57.16 g/t Au, 452.0 g/t Ag, 7.23 % Pb, and 11.99% Zn (see PRD dated Feb 23, 2021). Surface sampling of the South Eureka target area returned very similar mineralization averaging 3.43 Au, 196.3 g/t Ag, 8.8% Zn and 0.88% Pb (see Company PR dated Feb 1, 2021) and will also be a focus of the upcoming diamond drill program. This sample area is located approximately 125 meters from the collar of hole JR-20-DD12, and on-trend, and interpreted as the south-west extension of the Northeast Eureka Zone.

The Company further announces it has set 100,000 options at $0.45 to a Director of the Company.

About the Jewel Ridge Property

The Jewel Ridge property is located on the south end of Nevada's prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka trend, along strike and contiguous to Barrick Gold's Archimedes/Ruby Hill gold mine to the north and Timberline Resources' advanced-stage Lookout Mountain project to the south.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

