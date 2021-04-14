Italian Team Led by Dr. Gabriele Messina To Share Novel Operating Room Research Using the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer at SHEA 2021

UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI), a global leader in Ultraviolet Air and Surface disinfection, announced new research demonstrating the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer's rapid disinfection of operating rooms between surgical procedures will be presented at the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) Spring Conference, taking place April 13-16, 2021.

In the University of Siena research, the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer effectively inactivated germs in operating rooms in six minutes. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the research, conducted by Dr. Gabriele Messina, Professor of Public Health, University of Siena at the Rugani Hospital Monteriggioni in Siena, the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer achieved a greater than 97% germ reduction in operating rooms in only six minutes, with two three-minute disinfection cycles run on each side of the operating table. Testing the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer's use in-between surgeries prior to manual cleaning and disinfection was one of multiple environmental hygiene protocols examined in the research.

The Poster Abstract, "UVC in Hospital Theatre: A Hygiene Improvement" will be shared at SHEA during Poster Presentations on April 14-16.

"The results indicate that the use of the UVDI-360 produced high levels of disinfection in the operating room," stated Dr. Gabriele Messina, Professor of Public Health, University of Siena. "As a complement to manual cleaning, which is key to remove gross filth and soil, these promising results underline the rapid, germicidal effectiveness of 254 nm UV-C in an operating room setting and can standardize the level of environmental hygiene for every single patient who undergoes surgery."

Peter Veloz, Chief Executive Officer, UVDI, added, "This pioneering research verifies the ability to provide enhanced surface disinfection in operating rooms during the day without workflow disruption. As hospitals and surgery centers start to conduct more elective surgical procedures, a cleaner, safer operating room at the pace healthcare facilities require can be key to better patient outcomes."

