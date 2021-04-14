FactMR: Animal Model Market Driven by Developments in Pharmaceutical and CRISPR Genetic Research, Opines Fact.MR

Leading research organizations are investing increasingly in the use of advanced animal models for CRISPR and microinjection applications for long-term growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Fact.MR: The global revenue of animal model market will register a steady rate of growth through 2031, following substantial impetus emerging from drug and vaccine development endeavors. Fact.MR's latest study provides key animal model market statistics and actionable insights. The substantial rise in myriad novel therapies and drugs supported by studies on multiple animal species coupled with the growing prevalence and awareness about genetic disorders is expected to be the primary driver for market growth. Studies on human physiology will also contribute to demand for animal models.

"Animal models are increasingly being considered as essential tools in clinical research in healthcare data analytics for humans. This aids in studies associated with pharmacokinectics and pharmacodynamics of new drugs. The mice animal model is gaining attention and is rapidly becoming a preferred choice, as humans have more than 90% of similarity in DNA, creating substantial scope of applications in immunology, oncology, and inflammation, among others," says Fact.MR in its new research study.

Animal Model Market: Key Findings

Mice models will hold leading animal model market share owing to relatively higher levels of phylogenetic and physiological similarities with humans.

Vaccine production applications will reflect relatively faster growth, with significant impetus provided by the covid-19 pandemic.

UK animal model market is emerging as a lucrative region owing to significant investments in cancer research projects.

Japan will display high potential in the Asia Pacific animal model market owing to a vast geriatric population and investments into biomedical research.

Animal Model Market - Key Driving Factors

Growing interest in personalized medicine is a key factor driving research in animal models for safety testing.

Increasing awareness about the physiological similarities between humans and animals will result in a positive animal model market outlook.

The growing importance of genetics in biomedical studies creates key opportunities for growth.

Animal Model Market - Key Restraints

Growing ethical concerns and opposition towards animal testing is a leading concern for market players.

High capital requirements and strict regulations governing the use of animal models is an issue affecting growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Animal Model Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has generated key lucrative opportunities for animal model market players. The unprecedented impact of the disease on healthcare and the resultant rise in investments associated with vaccine and drug development is creating key opportunities to use animal models to ensure safety standards prior to human trials.

Mice models in particular will retain high demand for research experiments, in vaccine development. Demand is likely to remain strong through 2021 and the post pandemic period, owing to wide scope of healthcare research applications, influencing animal model market trends in the long-term.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the animal model market include Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Envigo CRS SA, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Crown Bioscience, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Eurofins Scientific SE, Trans Genic Inc., Genoway SA, and Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Leading players in the animal model market are focused on research and development efforts to widen the scope of applications associated with the pharma and healthcare sectors. Further, strategic mergers, acquisitions and collaborations are likely to gain ground during the assessment period.

In April 2021, Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced positive results from animal model clinical trials for treating sepsis, the leading cause of death among coronavirus patients, aimed towards applications for vaccine-resistant strains.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. announced research findings on the potential for CARISMA's proprietary chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-M) platform, in addition to CAR-monocytes through animal models as a faster immunotherapeutic pathway.

In March 2021, Hepion Pharmacueticals announced positive outcomes from a clinical trial of their drug candidate, CRV431 for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through diet-induced animal models by oral administration.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers a thorough market assessment on the animal model market. The report divulges key insights on the animal model market based on species (rats, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, monkeys, dogs, pigs, cats, and others), end user (academic & research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, bio-companies, contract research organizations, and others), and application (basic and applied research, and drug discovery/development), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Korea, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

